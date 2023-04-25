The 2023 Fish Story Contest is here and we want your fish tails — er, tales

When the white bass are running and crappie start biting, the first thing on an angler's mind is entering the annual Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Fish Story Contest.

White bass are doing their thing and so are the crappie. Now's the time to enter this prestigious literary competition for true fishing stories. No yarns allowed, but if you've read stories from past contests, there's no way anyone could make this stuff up.

Here's how to get in on the fun, become a published author and win some swell prizes.

Enter your true fishing story before May 23 at www.nwaonline.com/fishstory2023/ to get started. We'll have two winners again this year, one winner picked by our trio of judges and another winner determined by you, our readers, who vote in the reader's choice category.

Voting in reader's choice starts May 24 and closes June 13. People can read the stories as they come in at www.nwaonline.com/fishstory2023/ but there's no voting until May 24. We'll announce both winners here in NWA Outdoors on June 27 and publish several stories here. All stories will be published online.

Fish story scribes may also enter via postal mail. Send your story to Fish Story Contest, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Be sure to include your name, the town you live in or near and a daytime phone number so we can say congratulations, you're the big winner and get your prizes to you.

Prizes? If basking in the glow of fish story fame isn't enough, the contest comes with some swell swag. Both winners receive a bag of fishing lures almost guaranteed to catch fish from your favorite fishing hole. Winners also get a $100 gift card and a two-night stay and play package from Indigo Sky Casino.

Stories can be from the smallest Ozark creek to the deepest oceans around the globe. It can be a true story that happened last week or last century. One helpful hint from us here at fish-story central is that long-winded stories rarely win. Short and sweet nets the prizes.

Our trio of judges are eager and waiting to read your stories. Fish-story magistrates this year are Barb Schorpp, who has a bird's eye view of fishing action from her home high on a hill above Beaver Lake. Judging with Barb is Bryce Watson, a fly fishing fanatic and student at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Rounding out the judging panel, as usual, is our chief judge, my cat T.C. How the heck does a cat judge a fish story contest? Search Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest to see a video of T.C. judging last year's contest.

There's no limit to the crazy episodes that may unfold whenever a hook hits the water. Tell us all about it in the fish story contest and cart away the treasure chest of loot.



