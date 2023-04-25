Senior Lady Hawks celebrated

Lady Blackhawk softball seniors were celebrated Tuesday, April 18, on Senior Night.

Seniors Jillian Elington, No. 17; Ashley Earley, No. 27; and Gracie McGarrah, No. 24, were escorted onto the field by their parents then presented gifts and autographed bats by team mates.

Elington, the daughter of Zabrina Elington and Adam and Crystal Elington, has played softball for eight years and been on the PRHS team for two years. She plans to attend Missouri State University to study occupational therapy after graduation. Her favorite softball memory was running into the catcher while running home and then stomping on home plate and being safe.

Earley, daughter of Brian and Christie Earley, has played softball for 13 years and been on the PRHS team for four years. After high school graduation, she plans to play softball for Arkansas State University of Mountain Home. Her favorite softball memory was going to the state championship.

McGarrah, daughter of Carla and Amos McGarrah, has played softball for 14 years and has been on the PRHS softball team for two years. She plans to attend Ecclesia College and play softball there while studying elementary education. Her favorite softball memory was getting to play behind the PG 21 Emory Bowlin when she threw her perfect game.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk juniors presented gifts to the seniors who were celebrated Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for senior night.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Gracie McGarrah, No. 24, was escorted by her parents, Carla and Amos McGarrah as the Lady Blackhawk seniors were celebrated Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for senior night.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jillian Elington, No.17, was escorted by parents Sabrina Elington (right) and Adam and Crystal Elington as the Lady Blackhawk seniors were celebrated Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for senior night.

