Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 17

Thursday, April 25, 1973

Garfield Mayor Coen Ross is calling for a special meeting of all members of the Garfield City Council to be held in the kindergarten room of the Garfield School to discuss the discontinuance of certain street lights.

Announcement was made at Monday's School Board meeting that the Pea Ridge schools will include a kindergarten in the 1973-1974 school term. Registration procedures will be announced shortly.

A young gun shot victim was taken by Sisco Ambulance of Pea Ridge Tuesday morning from the Simsberry community to Rogers Memorial Hospital where he was transferred to Washington General in Fayetteville. It is reported that he was hunting turkeys with his grandfather.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 17

Wednesday, April 27, 1983

Doug Albertson, principal of the Pea Ridge Elementary School, has requested through his attorney, a formal hearing before the School Board concerning non0renewa of his contract for next year.

National Library Week was special for the two third-grade classes from Pea Ridge Elementary School when their teachers Louisa Duncan and Geraldine Valimont took the to the Pea Ridge Community Library for a VIP tour under the guidance of librarian Pauline Boepple.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 17

Thursday, April 29, 1993

Third- and sixth-graders at Pea Ridge Elementary School scored exceptionally well on the Arkansas Minimum Performance Test, said Elementary Counselor Louella Hershberger.

Monday night's School Board meeting was rather lengthy due to a full agenda and a closed session the board held to discuss the renewal of elementary and high school teacher contracts.

The sights and sounds of the U.S. cavalry will fill the air at Pea Ridge National Military Park when members of the 1st Arkansas Union cavalry conduct living history programs May 15-16.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 17

Wednesday, April 23, 2003

The Pea Ridge City Council approved a revised employee manual at Tuesday's regular meeting. Councilman Jim Dawon and a committee of city employees began work on the revision in October 2002, using a suggest manual from the Arkansas Municipal League.

Selecting fabric, cutting it up and putting it together keeps Nelda Donahue coming back for more and more quilting projects. Donahue and her husband, Jerry, live in a secluded country home south of Garfield on Ventris Road.

The TIMES staff has bought a dogwood tree and placed it in the City Park in memory of Billie Jines. It is planted near the English oak that was planted in memory of Earle Jines.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 17

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Pea Ridge's ordinance regulating the sale of controlled beverages took effect immediately after City Council members approved it April 16.

Fire Chief Frank Rizzio will retire from the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department in November, he confirmed last week. He has served as fire chief since 2001.

When 5.5 inches of rain fell Thursday morning, drainage improvement projects proved their worth by limiting damage in Pea Ridge. Street superintendent Nathan See said the damage in the city would have been much worse if it had not been for the recently drainage improvement projects.