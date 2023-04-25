Manage Subscription
Recipe: Chicken enchiladas

by From Staff Reports | April 25, 2023 at 7:10 a.m.

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Recipe by Gina Easterling

First Baptist Church Cookbook

4 - 6 chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes

1 jar spaghetti sauce

2-3 Tbsp. basil

3 C. Mozzarella cheese

4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated

6 oz. pkg. croutons

Place olive oil, garlic and pepper flakes in a 9- by 13-inch pan. Arrange chicken over that. Add spaghetti sauce, basil and half of both cheeses. Top with croutons and then add remaining cheeses. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

