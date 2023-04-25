Recipe: Chicken enchiladas

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Recipe by Gina Easterling

First Baptist Church Cookbook

4 - 6 chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes

1 jar spaghetti sauce

2-3 Tbsp. basil

3 C. Mozzarella cheese

4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated

6 oz. pkg. croutons

Place olive oil, garlic and pepper flakes in a 9- by 13-inch pan. Arrange chicken over that. Add spaghetti sauce, basil and half of both cheeses. Top with croutons and then add remaining cheeses. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

