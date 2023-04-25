Program to showcase Ozark waterfalls

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a waterfall program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, in the visitor center. The program is free and open to the public.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will share some of his new photos of Ozark waterfalls. He'll discuss the best time to look for waterfalls and provide directions for getting to some of the premiere sites in the state. He'll share information about waterfalls that you can drive right up to, some that you can reach via an easy hike, and some that require more effort to get to.

Ozark waterfalls are dependent on rainfall. Without rain, they are watery drips or bone-dry rock ledges. This program will help participants to learn the best time to seek out and visit the region's waterfalls.

For more information about the program, call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.

