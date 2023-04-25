Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Reports | April 25, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, May 1

Breakfast: Nutri-grain bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 2

Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Bean and beef burrito, refried beans, seasoned corn, cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 3

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken tender, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 4

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin,yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Hot pocket, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 5

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, tator tots, cinnamon apples, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

