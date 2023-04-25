Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, May 1
Breakfast: Nutri-grain bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 2
Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Bean and beef burrito, refried beans, seasoned corn, cranberries or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 3
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken tender, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 4
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin,yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Hot pocket, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 5
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, tator tots, cinnamon apples, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
