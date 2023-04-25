Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, March 31

10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Conrad James Bible, 27, Springdale, in connection with driving with a suspended/revoked license; no proof of insurance; and expired registration.

Tuesday, April 4

3:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Van Dorn Street for a missing juvenile. As a result of the investigation, the 16-year-old youth was found at a residence in Rogers. She was returned home safely.

Thursday, April 6

10:25 a.m. The school resource officer at the high school was notified of a parking lot accident that happened the previous day at the junior high school. According to the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle, the vehicle in front of him backed into his vehicle.

10:25 a.m. A student notified the school resource officer at the high school that someone had fraudulently filed taxes under her identity.

Sunday, April 9

12:52 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kevin Dennis Sanchez, 35, Tulsa, Okla., in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center; no tag light; and possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor-vehicle.

Tuesday, April 11

10:51 a.m. The School Resource Officer reported that on two days in a row an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with his mother in the school pickup line causing a disruption and alarming other parents who reported the incident. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass warning to Michael R. Fuller, 30, Garfield, and notified the child abuse hotline.

Tuesday, April 18

9:12 a.m. Police responded to a two-vehicle motor-vehicle collision on Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) near the intersection with Ross Salvage Road. It was determined that a 2011 Ford Bronco driven by Denise Nichole Jenkins, 38, Pea Ridge, was west bound on Slack Street and crossed the center line to pass a vehicle stopped in the roadway when it collided with an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Thomas Raymond Marrow Lester, 45, of Pacola, Okla. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and one to strike a double gate of a fence at the corner of Slack Street and Ross Salvage Road damaging the gate. The driver of the Bronco was transported to the hospital.

Wednesday, April 19

10:07 a.m. Police emptied the drug take back box located in front of the Police Department. The total aggregate weight of the pills was 6.03 pounds.

Thursday, April 20

8:25 p.m. A student at the Junior High School reported missing air pods. As a result of the investigation, the air pods were found and returned to the owner.

2 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Slack Street involving a 2015 Ford pickup truck and a 2001 Ford Taurus. Selleck Lee Smith, 18, Pea Ridge, was driving the truck and Chancee Renee Frad, 45, of Neosho, Mo., was driving the Taurus. Both were westbound. Frad said she was stopped to turn right into a parking lot when she was struck from behind. She was transported to the hospital by Pea Ridge Ambulance.