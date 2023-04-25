Obituaries for the April 26, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Gary Lynn Fletcher

Gary Lynn Fletcher, 65, of Gravette, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Ozarks Community Hospital of Gravette. He was born July 19, 1957, in Centreville, Va., to Eldon T. Fletcher and Lucy Mae Groves Fletcher.

He was owner and operator of V and F Concrete of Northwest Ark., . He was a selfless, kind, loving hard working man. He worked hard for everything he had in his lifetime and took pride in everything he had. He took pride in hunting and just being outdoors and loved all five of his grandchildren, Ember, Emily, Laramie, Makaylee and Seth very much.

He was married to Judy for 42 years, some of the best years of his life and truly enjoyed time with his family. He worked for Bella Vista POA for 13 years and enjoyed every one of them. He truly touched the lives of the ones he met and loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason "MC" Sisco; and two brothers, Eldon Fletcher Jr. and Sunny Fletcher.

Survivors are his wife Judy Fletcher; three children, Kimberly Main (Albert) of Decatur, Ark., Clint Fletcher of Gravette and Cody Fletcher (Shelby) of Gravette; a sister, Barbara Ragan of Manassas Park, Va.; a brother, Larry Fletcher of Manassas, Va.; five grandchildren, Seth Nathaniel Fletcher-Main, Makaylee Ann Fletcher-Main, Emily Lynn Fletcher, Ember Fletcher and Laramie Fletcher.

A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Robert Aaron Gundel

Robert Aaron Gundel 89, of Washburn, Mo., died Saturday, April 22, at his home. He was born Sept. 26, 1933, at Jacket, Mo., to Fred Edward Gundel and Ada Mae Wogoman Gundel.

He was a dairy farmer and enjoyed fishing and hunting, tinkering on everything that needed repairs, his dairy farm and being with his grandchildren. He was a Baptist and had accepted Jesus Christ as his savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella Gundel; one daughter, Anita Gay Gundel; and three sisters and three brothers.

Survivors are three sons, Robert Gundel (Debra), Barry Gundel (Sherri) and Bradley Gundel (Deena) all of Washburn, Mo.; four sisters, Sue Dalton (Arlous) of Pea Ridge, Joy Cargile and Margie Banks both of Jane, Mo., and Bonnie Slane of Ohio; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service was held at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, in Roller Cemetery.

Janet Helen McDaniel

Janet Helen McDaniel, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died on April 19, 2023. She was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Weldon Springs, Mo., to Isaac (Ike) Alexander Byrd and Hattie Virginia Brown Byrd.

She was one of seven children with five sisters and one brother. She grew up in Gray Summit, Mo., and graduated from Washington Missouri High School in 1964. She played volleyball, sang in the choral club, and was a great student. It was there that she caught the eye of and then married Roger Lee McDaniel on May 14, 1966. Roger's service in the United States Air Force took them to assignments in Colorado and Bermuda. After serving in the Air Force, Roger's construction career took them to homes in Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas before finally settling in Garfield, Ark., in 1979.

The Lord blessed Janet and Roger with three wonderful children, Matthew Lee McDaniel, Jennifer Hattie Plumlee and Ryan Hugh McDaniel. Janet's greatest joy was her family, and she so cherished the time together. She was a beautiful, loyal and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She loved to bake, cook and host family and friends. Her notable specialties included her world class chicken and dumplings, orange rolls, snickerdoodles, fruit pies and her famous golden punch. Cards, board games, dominoes or a trivia match usually followed a fabulous meal. This was clearly her expression of love to all who entered her home, and all were welcome.

She also enjoyed travelling. Family ski trips to the Rocky Mountains; beach and coastal trips to Florida, the Carolinas, and the Northeast; excursions to Alaska, Canada and Colorado; and countless trout fishing and lake trips in Arkansas and Missouri all provided great memories. However, her trip to see the home of Jesus in Israel and a mission trip to Haiti were the highlights of her travel memories.

She also loved to study Scripture, garden, read, walk, work on puzzles and enjoy a simple life. She served the Lord faithfully through teaching in children's ministries, women's Bible studies, and was a member of Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Rogers, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ike and Hattie Byrd; and siblings, James Byrd, Carol Byrd, Darlyn Thornhill and Eva Fennessey.

Survivors are her husband Roger McDaniel; children, Matthew McDaniel (wife Heather and grandson Bennett and granddaughter Ellis McDaniel) of Little Rock, Jennifer Plumlee (husband Eric and grandson Brooks Plumlee) of Farmington, and Ryan McDaniel (wife Leslie and grandsons Hayden, Miller, Rhett and John Ryan McDaniel) of Bentonville; and sisters, Jenny Stettes (husband Gene) of Pacific, Mo., and Betty Clark (husband Larry) of Union, Mo.

She would like everyone to know that she had a blessed, amazing life because of her faith and love for Jesus Christ. Those who knew her remember her kind and gentle spirit, extreme care for others, and the strength she displayed in every aspect of her life.

The family would like to extend a loving thank you to the amazing friends who cared for and supported Janet during her courageous fight with breast cancer. In addition, special recognition is due to Dr. Daniel Bradford and Rachel Murphy for their tireless medical care during this decades long fight, and to the Circle of Life Hospice Home staff for their comforting care in Janet's last days.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Rogers, Ark., 72756.

Immediately following the service, all family and friends are invited to attend a fellowship luncheon.

A private family graveside service will take place later in the day.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Janice 'Jan' Randolph

Janice "Jan" Randolph, 63, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 15, 2023. She was born Nov. 10, 1959, in Springdale, Ark., to Roy Hittson and Pansy Smith-Hittson.

She enjoyed cooking, fishing and loved spending time with her family, maybe a little arguing as well. She was known for her loving nurture and always there to lend a helping hand or advice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Randolph, and her parents.

Survivors are her children, Robert Lee Randolph (Angie) of Pea Ridge, Speedy Randolph of Pea Ridge, Jerry Randolph (Amber) of Gravette, Deven Randolph (Holly) of Bentonville, Vergil Randolph of Springdale and April McMullan of Pea Ridge, and honorary daughter, Tammy Watkins (John) of Rogers; one brother, LeeRoy Hittson (Nina) of Fayetteville; sisters, Johnnie Billbe (Jerry) of Wellsville, Kan., and Jackie Taylor (Woody) of Lowell; two honorary sisters, Kathy Arnold of Cassville, Mo., and Teresa Taylor of Lincoln; 18 grandchildren, Heather (Wade), Bailee (Kaitlynn), Destanee (Tyler), Jaylee, Trevor (Madison), Stoney, Peyton, Dixie, Mason, Aiden, Jack, Bentley, Emma, Charity, Evan, Beau, Kynlee and Braxtyn; and three great-grandchildren, Izaiah, Magnolia, Wrenley and two more on the way.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. May 20 in Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville, Ark.

Dinner will follow at Jan's house.

Arrangements are by Westfield Chapel, Springdale.

McDaniel

