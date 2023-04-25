Manage Subscription
New drug take-back box in place

by Annette Beard | April 25, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES A new drug-take back box was installed in front of the Pea Ridge Police Department recently, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

A new drug-take-back box was installed at the Pea Ridge Police Department this past week. It was provided by Arkansas Take Back, an Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, an initiative for opioid overdose prevention.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the box was provided at no cost to the city.

Items accepted include prescriptions, vitamins, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications.

Items not accepted include needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions or liquids and hydrogen peroxide.

Persons dropping off drugs are asked to remove any personal information from medication packaging, make sure the pill bottle, packaging or plastic bag are firmly sealed to avoid spilling.

