New drug take-back box in place

A new drug-take-back box was installed at the Pea Ridge Police Department this past week. It was provided by Arkansas Take Back, an Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, an initiative for opioid overdose prevention.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the box was provided at no cost to the city.

Items accepted include prescriptions, vitamins, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications.

Items not accepted include needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions or liquids and hydrogen peroxide.

Persons dropping off drugs are asked to remove any personal information from medication packaging, make sure the pill bottle, packaging or plastic bag are firmly sealed to avoid spilling.