Memorial golf tournament slated; Sponsors, teams wanted

Sponsors and teams are invited to sign up for the Kevin Apple Memorial Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police.

"It's important to note that we are using a fundraising company this year, MTR Fundraisers, to plan and manage our tournament," said John Langham, president of the Pea Ridge FOP Lodge. "The company has conducted numerous other fundraisers for non-profits in northwest Arkansas over the past several years, although they are based out of the Kansas City, Mo., area."

The Kevin Apple Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2023, at the Big Sugar Golf Course. It is sponsored by the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police, a 501(c)8 non-profit organization.

For more information, email Pea Ridge FOP to [email protected] or text Pea Ridge FOP to 816-756-8535.

Sponsorship levels are:

Goods/gifts, donate 120 items, cash, items to be distributed in "swag bags" or an item to be raffled off or given as a prize; media recognition for donations valued $25 or higher;

Green, $350, hole sponsorship, includes media recognition and company logo displayed no one of the course greens;

Bronze, $425, team only, team entry, four golfers, includes breakfast, lunch, drinks and "swag bag," tee blaster from 12th hole, two mulligans per golfer and an AR-15 golf ball shoot;

Silver, $650, team and hole sponsorship, team entry, four golfers, includes breakfast, lunch, drinks and "swag bag," also includes all benefits from Green sponsorship level;

Gold, $1,250, Silver bundle plus special recognition and a post event lunch banner; and

Platinum, $2,250 (maximum 2), Gold bundle benefits plus a second team entry and recognition as a keynote speaker.