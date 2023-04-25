NWA outdoors: Join hikes in Bentonville and Springdale; learn about region’s waterfalls





See dazzling wildflowers

The Ozark Society's Sugar Creek chapter will host a wildflower hike at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Meet at the south entrance. All are welcome. Ozark Society membership is not required. The hike is one of a series of Wildflower Wednesday hikes hosted by the chapter.

The final hike in the series is May 3 at a site to be determined.

Walk explores Springdale

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invites all walkers to join a walk Saturday in Springdale.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale. The 5- and 10-kilometer walks are on paved trails starting at the nature center, around Lake Springdale and rolling hills and woods at J.B. Hunt Park.

The walk is free and open to everyone. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must sign a waiver. A parent or guardian must sign for children under 18.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Visit Ozarks waterfalls

A free one-hour program on how, where and when to go on safari for waterfalls is set for 2 p.m. May 7 at Hobbs State Park Conservation Area visitor center.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will show photos of several waterfalls in the region. Some of the waterfalls can be seen from a vehicle while others require hiking to see.

The program will include equipment that is handy to have on a hunt for waterfalls, safety, hunting waterfalls with children and directions to some of the easiest waterfalls to reach.

For details on this and other park programs, call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.

Pair wins benefit tournament

Mike Perona and Derek Perona won the Farmington Cardinals baseball team benefit bass fishing tournament held April 15 at Beaver Lake. Their five-bass tournament limit weighed 16.4 pounds.

Blue Keene and Roger Easley were second with five bass at 15.9 pounds. Salvador Garcia and Carter Carlton placed third with five bass at 14.7 pounds. Jason Mitchell had big bass at 5.1 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass were: fourth, Dustin Rogers, Hunter Jordan, 14.2; fifth, Pat Adams, Dan Adams, 14.13; sixth, Doc Millsap, Kerwin Matthews, 14.11; seventh, Jeremy Mabry, Harley Mabry, 13.4; eighth, Jeremy Bowman (fished solo), 13.1; ninth, Scotty Parson, Jason Wedel, 12.8; 10th, Derek Luper, Danny Exell, 12.6.

Race tests cycling mettle

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race set for May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6- or 12-hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12-hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon. A new Corporate Challenge has been added with business teammates competing against other local companies.

Spectators can watch from the start and finish area. Vendors will be on site. Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.

Center welcomes campers

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County will host Project Wet 'N Wild Summer Camp June 19-July 2. Deadline to register is May 5. The camp is for students who will enter the 10th or 11th grade next school year.

Students will do field research by tracking reptiles in Bear Hollow Natural Area using radio telemetry. They'll assist ornithologists in banding birds captured in mist nets, monitor bat activity and study aquatic life in nearby Kings River.

Visit onsc.us/aegis for information and registration. The camp is made possible by a grant from the Academic Enrichment for Gifted/Talented summer camps and Arkansas Department of Education.

Big bass at Table Rock

Holiday Island Big Bass Tournament is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 out of Holiday Island Marina on Table Rock Lake.

Entry fee is $75 per angler, or $80 on tournament morning. Or register for $75 per angler at the tournament's fish fry at 6 p.m. May 12. Anglers may launch anywhere on the lake, but weigh-ins are at the marina, 124 Shields Drive, Holiday Island, Ark.

First prize for the largest bass of the event is $3,000. There are prizes twice hourly for first, second and third place big bass. Visit www.hichamber.com to register or call 479-244-9594.

Think Peel for summer

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youth at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8-16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.



