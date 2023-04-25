Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crash sends one to hospital

by Annette Beard | April 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police and emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle motor-vehicle collision near 1010 Slack St. around 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Pea Ridge Police Det. Sgt. Justin Lawson and Pea Ridge Police Sgt. Thomas Morris search a vehicle involved in a collision about 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department were also dispatched to the two-vehicle motor-vehicle collision near 1010 Slack St. and transported one person to the hospital by ambulance.

Print Headline: Crash send one to hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT