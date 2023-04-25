Crash sends one to hospital

Pea Ridge Police Det. Sgt. Justin Lawson and Pea Ridge Police Sgt. Thomas Morris search a vehicle involved in a collision about 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department were also dispatched to the two-vehicle motor-vehicle collision near 1010 Slack St. and transported one person to the hospital by ambulance.
Crash sends one to hospitalby Annette Beard | April 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
