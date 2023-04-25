Commercial rezone on Hallack submitted again to planners

Two rezone requests will be presented during a public hearing at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in Pea Ridge City Hall. Persons from the public may speak about the issue during that time.

The two requests are:

Keller, Michael Trust, 290 Hallack Lane; Rezone R1 to C1; Parcel No. 13-00695-000; 2 acres; and

J & J Rental Holdings LLC, Jerry Collins; 15615 & 15621 N. Ark. Hwy. 94; Rezone R1 to C1; Parcel No. 13-01012-000; 2.49 acres.

The Keller property will be discussed under old business. The request was presented before the Planning Commission at the April meeting and was tabled pending further investigation.

The Collins property will be discussed under new business.

Other items on the agenda under new business are:

KKD Inc., KKD Daycare, Drew Rosser; 910 E. Pickens Rd.; Large-Scale Development;

Jenson, Matthew, 7 Deni , 16456 Easterling Rd.; Lot Split; Parcel No. 18-07866-006;

Fredrickson, David, 590 S. Curtis Ave.; Lot Split; Parcel No. 13-00533-000;

Vote to recommend Planning Commission by-laws update;

Vote to recommend updated drainage manual; and

Vote to recommend subdivision regulation updates for performance bonds.

The Planning Commission meetings are open to the public.