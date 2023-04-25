Blood takes oath for City Council

Matt Blood was appointed by the Pea Ridge City Council to fill the unexpired term of Merrill White, who moved out of state.

Blood was one of a seven persons who applied for the seat. One dropped out last week. Five were interviewed at the Council work session last week and one, Bob Cottingham, was interviewed at the beginning of this past week's City Council meeting.

Council members Jeff Neil, Cody Keene, Steve Guthrie, Nadine Telgemeier and Ginger Larsen retired into an executive session with Mayor Nathan See to discuss the applicants. After about 45 minutes, the council returned to the Council room.

Keene made the motion to appoint Blood. Neil seconded the motion. Larsen voted no. Telgemeier abstained. Guthrie, Keene and Neil voted in favor of the appointment.

Blood, a self-employed realtor, said he has lived in Pea Ridge since November 2016. He is an Army veteran who served 15 months in Iraq. During his interview he said it is important to sell Pea Ridge and expressed the need for an industrial park and multi-family housing.

Mayor See issued the oath of office to Blood, who joined the rest of the council at the dais.

"Thank you to everyone who applied. It was a hard pick," See said. "Please know, this seat is only to 2024."

See said he hopes the candidates will get their names in for the next election.