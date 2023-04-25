Blackhawk sports roundup

Softball
Monday, April 17
Pea Ridge 1 @ Bentonville High 2
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: sac fly, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one walk, four hits, striking out three.
Tuesday, April 18
Gravette 5 vs. Pea Ridge 4
Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 HBP
Rebekah Konkler: 1 walk, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one walk, seven hits, striking out six.
Friday, April 21
Ft. Smith Northside 0 at Pea Ridge 4
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hope Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: sac fly, stolen base, 1 RBI
Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit
Hailee Willey: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched perfect game No. 3 of the year. Allowed 0 walks, 0 hits, striking out 15.
Baseball
Monday, April 17
Pea Ridge vs. Greenland
Greenland Hitting
Hitting
Logan Long: 3B, 2 BB, R, RBI
Johnny Lyons: 1B, 2B, R, HBP
Carter Rockhold: 1B, HBP, BB, 2 K
Carson Rockhold: 2 1B, 2 R, 2 K
Landen Long: 1B, R, 3 RBI, K
Jaxon Stewart: 2 1B, 2 HBP, 2 RBI
AJ Boyd: 1B, 2 RBI, 2 K
Kole Kasischke: Sac Fly, RBI
Pitching
Landen Long: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Rylee Quick: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 1 K
Luke Vandermolen: 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Tuesday, April 18
Pea Ridge 7 vs. Gravette 6
Hitting
Logan Long: 1B, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP
Johnny Lyons: 2 1B, 1 R, BB, K, RBI
Carter Rockhold: 2 1B, BB, HBP, Sac Fly, RBI
Carson Rockhold: 2 1B, 2 HBP, 2 RBI
Landen Long: BB, RBI
Jaxon Stewart: 1B, R, 2 K
A.J. Boyd: BB, K, RBI
Waylon Fletcher: BB, R, 2 K
Luke Vandermolen: 2B, R, K, RBI
Jacob Ogburn: 1B, R
Pitching
A.J. Boyd: 4.2 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 3 K
Gavin Dixon: 2.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K