Blackhawk sports roundup

Softball

Monday, April 17

Pea Ridge 1 @ Bentonville High 2

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: sac fly, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one walk, four hits, striking out three.

Tuesday, April 18

Gravette 5 vs. Pea Ridge 4

Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 HBP

Rebekah Konkler: 1 walk, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one walk, seven hits, striking out six.

Friday, April 21

Ft. Smith Northside 0 at Pea Ridge 4

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hope Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: sac fly, stolen base, 1 RBI

Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit

Hailee Willey: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched perfect game No. 3 of the year. Allowed 0 walks, 0 hits, striking out 15.

Baseball

Monday, April 17

Pea Ridge vs. Greenland

Greenland Hitting

Hitting

Logan Long: 3B, 2 BB, R, RBI

Johnny Lyons: 1B, 2B, R, HBP

Carter Rockhold: 1B, HBP, BB, 2 K

Carson Rockhold: 2 1B, 2 R, 2 K

Landen Long: 1B, R, 3 RBI, K

Jaxon Stewart: 2 1B, 2 HBP, 2 RBI

AJ Boyd: 1B, 2 RBI, 2 K

Kole Kasischke: Sac Fly, RBI

Pitching

Landen Long: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Rylee Quick: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 1 K

Luke Vandermolen: 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Tuesday, April 18

Pea Ridge 7 vs. Gravette 6

Hitting

Logan Long: 1B, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP

Johnny Lyons: 2 1B, 1 R, BB, K, RBI

Carter Rockhold: 2 1B, BB, HBP, Sac Fly, RBI

Carson Rockhold: 2 1B, 2 HBP, 2 RBI

Landen Long: BB, RBI

Jaxon Stewart: 1B, R, 2 K

A.J. Boyd: BB, K, RBI

Waylon Fletcher: BB, R, 2 K

Luke Vandermolen: 2B, R, K, RBI

Jacob Ogburn: 1B, R

Pitching

A.J. Boyd: 4.2 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 3 K

Gavin Dixon: 2.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K