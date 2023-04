Monday, April 17

3:50 p.m. Ricky Leon Crisp, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Thursday, April 20

6:43 p.m Austin Jay Buck, 27, Garfield, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

8:03 p.m. Angelina Bryson, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Sunday, April 23

2:41 a.m. Damien Quinter, 44, Russellville, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication; tampering with physical evidence; possession drug paraphernalia