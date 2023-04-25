Band and choirs perform well

The Pea Ridge High School Band and Choirs competed in the Music in the Park Festival in St. Louis, Mo, at Six Flags recently and all four groups placed and received trophies.

Awards include:

High School Band, placed first in its class as well as the overall first place band for the weekend out of 13 bands;

Concert Choir, placed third in its class;

Advanced Choir, placed first in its class; and

Musical Theater, placed first in its class.

It was a fun and successful weekend for all four groups, music teachers said. The students were well behaved the entire trip and represented Pea Ridge Schools and the Pea Ridge community in exemplary fashion.