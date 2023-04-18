Youth ran into vehicle

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a motor-vehicle Thursday, April 13, on It'll Do Road.

According to the preliminary Pea Ridge Police Department report, a southbound vehicle was passing Hunter Drive on It'll Do Road when the youth, a 16-year-old male, suddenly ran across the road and into the side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did see the child suddenly enter the roadway and was in the process of rapidly decelerating when the impact occurred, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer, Pea Ridge Police Department.

The youth's head hit the windshield of the vehicle after colliding with the side of it, fell to the ground, then got up again and ran to his residence. It was determined, by driver and witness statements, that the driver was not at fault in the incident.

It is unclear why the child ran into the roadway at that time. The child received minor injuries and was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest for concerns of possible concussion.