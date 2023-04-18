Youth arrested in connection with bomb threat

A 12-year-old male was arrested on April 12 by the Pea Ridge Police Department Criminal Investigation Division on a felony warrant for Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property (A.C.A. 5-13-302) in connection with the bomb threat made to the Pea Ridge School District April 2, 2023.

The juvenile surrendered himself in the company of his parents at the Pea Ridge Police Department without incident, according to police.

During the investigation, which included the execution of a search warrant on the juvenile's residence, no explosive devices, materials or means of carrying out the threat were found.

"We are grateful to our community for their support as we conducted this investigation according to the laws and procedures of this state," according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer, Pea Ridge Police. "We would also like to thank the FBI Office in Fayetteville for their assistance and consultations during the investigation."

Due to Arkansas laws regarding the release of juvenile arrest information, no further information will be made available in this matter. The Benton County Prosecutor's Office will handle the prosecution of this case.