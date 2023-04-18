Trotter carries the torch for Special Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trotter carries the torch for Special Olympicsby From Staff Reports | Today at 8:30 a.m.
Courtesy photographs by Mindy Cates Pea Ridge students were among those participating in the Special Olympics Friday, April 14, 2023, in Fayetteville. PRHS senior Dominic Trotter carried the torch during the Special Olympics event.
Print Headline: Trotter carries the torch for Special Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT