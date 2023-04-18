Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trotter carries the torch for Special Olympics

by From Staff Reports | Today at 8:30 a.m.
Courtesy photographs by Mindy Cates Pea Ridge students were among those participating in the Special Olympics Friday, April 14, 2023, in Fayetteville. PRHS senior Dominic Trotter carried the torch during the Special Olympics event.

Trotter carries the torch for Special Olympics

photo Courtesy photographs by Mindy Cates Pea Ridge students were among those participating in the Special Olympics Friday, April 14, 2023, in Fayetteville.
photo Courtesy photographs by Mindy Cates Pea Ridge students were among those participating in the Special Olympics Friday, April 14, 2023, in Fayetteville. Senior Dominic Trotter was accompanied by Hannah Cline, Jayden Spivey and Morgan and Lindsey Garrard.

Print Headline: Trotter carries the torch for Special Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT