For the past couple of months, information from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge," has been published here.
In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.
In the years since 1996, many roads and subdivisions have been built. The following are street names and the soldiers they represent.
City of Pea Ridge
Street Verification List
Updated Aug. 24, 2022
(continued from last week)
Farrell Street^U^Ferrell, Sergeant Enoch P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks Incorrect Spelling
Fate Street^U^Fate, Pvt. Joshua^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Elkhorn
Fields Cove^C^Fields, Beesom^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Fields Drive^C^Fields, B.P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Flynn Street^U^Flynn, Cpl. F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Captured Sedona Rose
Ford Street^U^Ford, Pvt. August^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Ridgemore Estates
Fox Circle^U^Fox, John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Fox Spur^U^Fox, John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Franklin Avenue (W.M.B.)^C^Franklin, W.M.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place (Should Be Union)
Franklin Court (W.M.B)^C^Franklin, W.M.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place (Should Be Union)
Frost Street^C^Frost, Edwin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
Gaines Street^C^ Gaines Capt. J.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Gates Lane^C^Gates, Col. Elijah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Good Street (Capt.)^C^Capt. John J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek Estates
Gorham Lane^C^Gorham, Capt. James^C^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Gorman Street^U^Gorman, Pvt. M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Grace Court^C^Grace, James M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills
Graham Lane^C^Graham, Pvt. James W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Greene Street^C^Greene, Col. Colton^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Greenwood Cove^C^Greenwood, George N^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Greer Street^C^Greer, Col. Elkanah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Should Be Union
Griffin Lane^C^Griffin, James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Hahn Street^U^Hahn, Pvt. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Hale Lane^U^Hale, Pvt. Thomas (II)^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Sedona Rose
Hall Avenue^U^Hall, Pvt. Jeremiah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Hall Drive^C^Hall, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hall Place
Hall Place^U^Hall, Pvt. George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Hall Place
Halleck Lane^U^Halleck, Gen. ** Was the Commander of Gen. Curtis, Not in the PR Battle, Only made it to Rolla, Mo.^Medlin Subdivision Not in the PR Battle
Harper Cove^U^Harper, 6th Corp. James A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View II A
Harper Drive^U^Harper, Pvt. William H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing^Battlefield View II A
Harris Street^C^Harris, George & Harris, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Harrison Street^U^Harrison, Sgt. Major A.A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Hayden Road^U^Hayden, Capt. Mortimer M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Hayes Street^C^Hayes, Capt. T.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Hays Street^C^Hays, Capt. T.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition
Hazelton Road^C^Hazel ** Named for Hazel (resident) Not in the PR Battle
Hickery Street^C^Hickery, Bean^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Higgins Street^C^Higgins, Lt. C.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Hickman Road^C^Hickman, William "Bus" ** Resident of Pea Ridge Area Not in the PR Battle
Hill Lane^C^Hill, Col. J.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Hoffman Street^U^Hoffmann, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Holmes Court^C^Holmes, Thomas D^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Hopkins Lane^U^Hopkins, George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Humphrey Street^C^Humphrey, Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks
Hunt Street^C^Hunt, George Washington^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Hunter Drive^U^Hunter, Pvt. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Deer Meadows
Hutchinson Street^Hutchinson, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks
It'll Do Road^ (Previously Name County Road) Deer Meadows, Not in the PR Battle