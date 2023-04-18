For the past couple of months, information from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge," has been published here.

In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

In the years since 1996, many roads and subdivisions have been built. The following are street names and the soldiers they represent.

City of Pea Ridge

Street Verification List

Updated Aug. 24, 2022

Farrell Street^U^Ferrell, Sergeant Enoch P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks Incorrect Spelling

Fate Street^U^Fate, Pvt. Joshua^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Elkhorn

Fields Cove^C^Fields, Beesom^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows

Fields Drive^C^Fields, B.P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows

Flynn Street^U^Flynn, Cpl. F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Captured Sedona Rose

Ford Street^U^Ford, Pvt. August^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Ridgemore Estates

Fox Circle^U^Fox, John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur

Fox Spur^U^Fox, John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur

Franklin Avenue (W.M.B.)^C^Franklin, W.M.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place (Should Be Union)

Franklin Court (W.M.B)^C^Franklin, W.M.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place (Should Be Union)

Frost Street^C^Frost, Edwin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed

Gaines Street^C^ Gaines Capt. J.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn

Gates Lane^C^Gates, Col. Elijah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Good Street (Capt.)^C^Capt. John J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek Estates

Gorham Lane^C^Gorham, Capt. James^C^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Gorman Street^U^Gorman, Pvt. M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill

Grace Court^C^Grace, James M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills

Graham Lane^C^Graham, Pvt. James W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon

Greene Street^C^Greene, Col. Colton^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Greenwood Cove^C^Greenwood, George N^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows

Greer Street^C^Greer, Col. Elkanah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Should Be Union

Griffin Lane^C^Griffin, James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows

Hahn Street^U^Hahn, Pvt. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose

Hale Lane^U^Hale, Pvt. Thomas (II)^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Sedona Rose

Hall Avenue^U^Hall, Pvt. Jeremiah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur

Hall Drive^C^Hall, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hall Place

Hall Place^U^Hall, Pvt. George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Hall Place

Halleck Lane^U^Halleck, Gen. ** Was the Commander of Gen. Curtis, Not in the PR Battle, Only made it to Rolla, Mo.^Medlin Subdivision Not in the PR Battle

Harper Cove^U^Harper, 6th Corp. James A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View II A

Harper Drive^U^Harper, Pvt. William H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing^Battlefield View II A

Harris Street^C^Harris, George & Harris, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Harrison Street^U^Harrison, Sgt. Major A.A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates

Hayden Road^U^Hayden, Capt. Mortimer M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Hayes Street^C^Hayes, Capt. T.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates

Hays Street^C^Hays, Capt. T.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition

Hazelton Road^C^Hazel ** Named for Hazel (resident) Not in the PR Battle

Hickery Street^C^Hickery, Bean^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen

Higgins Street^C^Higgins, Lt. C.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn

Hickman Road^C^Hickman, William "Bus" ** Resident of Pea Ridge Area Not in the PR Battle

Hill Lane^C^Hill, Col. J.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Hoffman Street^U^Hoffmann, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Holmes Court^C^Holmes, Thomas D^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Hopkins Lane^U^Hopkins, George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek

Humphrey Street^C^Humphrey, Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks

Hunt Street^C^Hunt, George Washington^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur

Hunter Drive^U^Hunter, Pvt. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Deer Meadows

Hutchinson Street^Hutchinson, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks

It'll Do Road^ (Previously Name County Road) Deer Meadows, Not in the PR Battle