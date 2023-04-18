Soccer enthralls, involves hundreds

Nearly 300 children from 3 to 14 years of age practice and play in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

There are 27 teams -- three 3-year-old team, Little Kickers; four 5U teams; six 7U teams; eight 10U teams; four 12U teams; and two 14U teams.

These teams travel to play against Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Lincoln and a Washington county team, according to board member Sherese Grigg.

There are 27 head coaches and about 13 assistant coaches who volunteer their time. There are seven board members.

A combination of certified and volunteer referees work the games and some of those refs are teenagers from Pea Ridge.

In addition to those numbers, there are also have 18 young people on the Super Kicker special needs team ranging from 6- to 14-years of age with 18 buddies 11-years-of age and older to help them.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Nearly 300 children are involved in Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer. The fields just east of First Baptist Church were full Saturday, April 14, 2023.



