Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 16

Thursday, April 18, 1973

A Sunday afternoon accident on Brush Creek hill midway between Pea Ridge and Rogers claimed the life of a 25-year-old Pea Ridge mother of two.

James Mayfield was administered the oath of office as the new Pea Ridge City Council member by Mayor Jack Musteen. He fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Dean Messer last month.

Two people were injured in an accident on Arkansas Highway 72 near the Sugar Creek bridge Monday morning.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 16

Wednesday, April 20, 1983

Members of the Pea Ridge City Council unanimously adopted Ord. 116, a lengthy sewer use ordinance required by the Environmental Protection Agency. It is required when current sewer construction reaches 80% completion.

Upon reading the story in Last week's TIMES about the state checking a complaint from Natalie Mullen on dumping on Ryan Road, Pea Ridge, County Judge Al Norwood initiated an investigation into the matter. It was revealed that Ryan Road is half county and half city.

"Rubber Neck" will be presented by the Pea Ridge senior class three times Friday. Members of the cast will include Sam Hurd, Doyle McBurnett, Julie Stroud, Rose Arnold, Chris Bloxham, Kirk Anderson, Jim Buck, Darrell Korbelik, Lisa Weston, Ben Sorrell, Steve Clark, Lora Jones and Johnny Hamilton. The play is directed by senior class sponsors Jim Roe and Jim Cheek.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 16

Thursday, April 22, 1993

It has been 46 years ago this month since a black funnel of death and destruction dropped down from a rain-drenched sky over northeast Benton County. The tornado left nine dead and more than 50 injured. The tornado first touched down just west of Avoca then leaped about two miles dropping down into Brightwater, leveling the town and continued east toward Garfield.

City Attorney Howard Slinkard turned Thursday night's Pea Ridge City Council meeting over to David Swearingen of Crafton, Tull & Associates, who reported that the bids for the Emergency Services Building closed on April 12 with Porky & Son Construction having the low bid of $468,544.

Long-time cook and waitress Sherry Nesbitt assumed management of what was Wanda's Cafe on East Pickens. She plans to name her restaurant Trail's End.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 16

Wednesday, April 16, 2003

The Pea Ridge School Board narrowed its search to two candidates at its regular meeting Monday night. The two are Mike Van Dyke and Jimmy Dale Loyd.

More trees will be planted and Pea Ridge is to have a city guide, as a result of work by Pea Ridge's long-range planning committee. At its regular meeting Thursday, Joyce Hall reported 14 trees of the 50 bought by the city were planted Saturday, April 5, and more were to be planted Saturday, April 12.

Brett Reynolds, PRHS senior, has been selected to play with the Midwest Nationals Baseball Club during its summer season.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 16

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Ambulances -- of the four-wheeled kind and the helicopter kind -- became the focus of Monday's Town Hall meeting with county officials. Helicopter ambulances became an issue a few weeks ago when Mercy Northwest in Arkansas announced it added a helicopter service.

Students can learn about Renaissance Europe in a World History class by reading it in a book or they can learn by walking the same cobblestone streets trekked by the Medicis, according to teacher and principal Sarah Stokes, who took students to Italy over spring break.