Recipe: Chicken enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

Recipe by Susan Johnson

First Baptist Church Cookbook

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. butter

3 c. chicken, cooked and shredded

2 10-oz. cans cream of chicken soup

16 oz. sour cream

4 oz. green chilies, diced

4.5 oz. can mushrooms, slices

1 small can water chestnuts, sliced

8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated

1/3 tsp. milk

Flour tortillas

Saute onion in butter. Add cooked chicken, 1 can of soup, 8 oz. of sour cream, chilies, mushrooms and water chestnuts. Mix well then add to tortilla and place in 9- by 13-inch baking dish.

Then, mix rest of soup, sour cream and cheese together and pour over stuffed tortillas. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Enjoy!

