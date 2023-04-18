Recipe: Chicken enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe by Susan Johnson
First Baptist Church Cookbook
1 onion, chopped
1 Tbsp. butter
3 c. chicken, cooked and shredded
2 10-oz. cans cream of chicken soup
16 oz. sour cream
4 oz. green chilies, diced
4.5 oz. can mushrooms, slices
1 small can water chestnuts, sliced
8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated
1/3 tsp. milk
Flour tortillas
Saute onion in butter. Add cooked chicken, 1 can of soup, 8 oz. of sour cream, chilies, mushrooms and water chestnuts. Mix well then add to tortilla and place in 9- by 13-inch baking dish.
Then, mix rest of soup, sour cream and cheese together and pour over stuffed tortillas. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Enjoy!
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]