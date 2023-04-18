Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, April 24
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Hot pocket, spinach salad, cucumber slices & cherry tomatoes, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls or mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 26
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, quick baked potato, mixed vegetables, biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, April 27
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk
Friday, April 28
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
[]