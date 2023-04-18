Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, April 24

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Hot pocket, spinach salad, cucumber slices & cherry tomatoes, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 25

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls or mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 26

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, quick baked potato, mixed vegetables, biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 27

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk

Friday, April 28

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.