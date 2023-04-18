Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, March 21

12 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Tanner McNelly, 31, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, March 29

3:45 p.m. Police were notified by a School Resource Officer of a possible threat made against the school by a student. As a result of the investigation, no criminal charges were pursued.

Thursday, March 30

1:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Slack Street and It'll Do Road in reference to a minor motor-vehicle accident. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christine Hopper, 43, Bentonville, in connection with first violation of the Omnibus DWI Act and careless and prohibited driving.

4:12 p.m. Police received a report of trespassing from a resident of Lynn Drive. As a result of the investigation, two juveniles were identified and their parent notified of the incident.

7:42 p.m. Police were notified of a missing juvenile who had not returned home from school. As a result of the investigation, the youth was located and safely returned home.

Saturday, April 1

6:33 p.m. Police were dispatched to a location on Slack Street in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jose Campos, 28, Springdale, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no drivers license; careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test

Monday, April 3

6:43 p.m. Police received a welfare check on a juvenile from a social worker. Ambulance personnel evaluated and then transported the youth to the hospital for evaluation. Police contacted the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline about the situation.

Tuesday, April 4

12:51 p.m. Police were dispatched to the food pantry on North Curtis Avenue in reference to an impaired driver on the scene. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Dorren R. Greene, 46, Garfield, in connection with driving while intoxicated.

3:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Asboth Street in connection with a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Wednesday, April 5

11:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kimberly L. Fisher, 40, Rogers, in connection with driving left of center; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia.

Friday, April 7

1:56 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Tiffany Rene Lewis, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; driving left of center

3:44 p.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the high school in reference to a minor private parking lot accident involving two vehicles driven by two juveniles.

10:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Deter Lamar Brown, 49, Pea Ridge, in connection with littering and first violation of Omnibus DWI Act.

Monday, April 10

9:38 a.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported someone opened a Bank of America account in his name and that a lawsuit was filed against him because of it.