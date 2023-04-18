Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | Today at 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21

12 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Tanner McNelly, 31, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, March 29

3:45 p.m. Police were notified by a School Resource Officer of a possible threat made against the school by a student. As a result of the investigation, no criminal charges were pursued.

Thursday, March 30

1:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Slack Street and It'll Do Road in reference to a minor motor-vehicle accident. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christine Hopper, 43, Bentonville, in connection with first violation of the Omnibus DWI Act and careless and prohibited driving.

4:12 p.m. Police received a report of trespassing from a resident of Lynn Drive. As a result of the investigation, two juveniles were identified and their parent notified of the incident.

7:42 p.m. Police were notified of a missing juvenile who had not returned home from school. As a result of the investigation, the youth was located and safely returned home.

Saturday, April 1

6:33 p.m. Police were dispatched to a location on Slack Street in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jose Campos, 28, Springdale, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no drivers license; careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test

Monday, April 3

6:43 p.m. Police received a welfare check on a juvenile from a social worker. Ambulance personnel evaluated and then transported the youth to the hospital for evaluation. Police contacted the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline about the situation.

Tuesday, April 4

12:51 p.m. Police were dispatched to the food pantry on North Curtis Avenue in reference to an impaired driver on the scene. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Dorren R. Greene, 46, Garfield, in connection with driving while intoxicated.

3:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Asboth Street in connection with a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Wednesday, April 5

11:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kimberly L. Fisher, 40, Rogers, in connection with driving left of center; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia.

Friday, April 7

1:56 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Tiffany Rene Lewis, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; driving left of center

3:44 p.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the high school in reference to a minor private parking lot accident involving two vehicles driven by two juveniles.

10:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Deter Lamar Brown, 49, Pea Ridge, in connection with littering and first violation of Omnibus DWI Act.

Monday, April 10

9:38 a.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported someone opened a Bank of America account in his name and that a lawsuit was filed against him because of it.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT