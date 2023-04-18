Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Acevedo, Jose N., 22, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Allen, Amanda E., 48, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Anderson, Angela C., 59, Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Arena, Shawn V., 41, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Bartow, Abby G., 29, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Brandon, David R., 53, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Brown, Brian William, 43, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Burkett, Levi Dimitri, 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Burton, Janlynn J., 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Cox, Schuyler L., 70, Speeding, Guilty

Davidson, Pamela J., 64, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Guilty

Deshields, Lisha R., 51, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Loca,l Bond Forfeit

Dibaneh, Malaw, 40, Failure To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield At Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit

Edmond, Gabrielle S. 32 No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local Guilty; Failure To Appear Guilty

France, Leon C., 27, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Garcia, Hector, 38, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Garrett, Holder W., 35, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty

Godoy Castellanos, Alejandro J., 40, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Grant, Morgan T., 49, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty

Griffin, Charles F., 24, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Griffith, Matthew L., 50, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Hamilton, Devin James, 31, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Contempt and Failure To Complete Public Service, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Harding, Robert Curtis, 46, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Helmuth, Emilee R., 39, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Herring, Sheldon, 33, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Hudgins, Jordan C., 18, Speeding, Guilty

Hurtado Salinas, Ruby, 21, Failure To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield At Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit

Jacob, Robert L., 34, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Johnson, Herschel L., 31, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty

Jones, Michael, 49, Speeding, Guilty

Kougl, Michael J., 55, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Kuester - Arnold, Tabitha, 32, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Locke, Jordan Ashley, 35 ,No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Madsen, Stephanie Leigh, 42, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Marler, Chase Cameron, 35, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Mathis, April S., 30, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty

Merworth, Hasten N., 37, Use of Wireless Phone in School Zone, Guilty

Miller, Paul J., 38, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Miller, Paul J., 38, Speeding, Guilty

Moreno Martinez, Abel, 24, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear, Bond Forfeit

Mozden, Sheila R., 52, Failure to Register or Transfer - Over 30 Days, Guilty;Failure To Appear, Guilty; Failure to Register or Transfer - Over 30 Days, Guilty; Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Odell, Braxton R., 18, Speeding, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Pedersen, Chelsey N., 21, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Potter, Garret A., 23, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Pudas, Ashlee R., 24, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Contempt and Failure To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Quinones, Miguel Angel, 24, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Ramos, Domingo, 28, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty

Rendon, Aron J., 20, Drove Left Of Center, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty

Rodriguez - Perez, Francisco, 39, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit

Ruckman, Johnathan R,. 36, Possession of an Open Container With Alcohol in a Vehicle, Bond Forfeit

Ruiz, Michael Dontay Jr., 19, Violation of a Business License/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit

Saindon, Larry J., 62, Vehicle Parked on Street, Guilty

Scott, Johnathan T., 27, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Thomas, Jordan C., 35, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Thompson, Jordan Eugene, 32, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Tice, Dakota, 25, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Nol Prossed

Torres, Edgar, 19, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit

Utsey, Michael Washington, 35, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty

Vivararce, Jose Antonio, 38, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Wanamaker, Derek A., 30, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Ward, Belinda B., 62 ,No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Withrow, Zakery, 20, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Woodall, Tyler Garrett, 26, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty; Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty

Woods, Brooke E., 27, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Workman, Darin Lee, 54, Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Yarnell, Michael C., 35, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Yeubanks, Penny J., 66, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

York, Jeffrey Jay, 56, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

York, Jeffrey Jay, 56, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Zulpo, Sharma D., 42, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit