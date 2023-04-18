Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Acevedo, Jose N., 22, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Allen, Amanda E., 48, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Anderson, Angela C., 59, Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty
Arena, Shawn V., 41, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Bartow, Abby G., 29, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Brandon, David R., 53, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Brown, Brian William, 43, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Burkett, Levi Dimitri, 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Burton, Janlynn J., 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit
Cox, Schuyler L., 70, Speeding, Guilty
Davidson, Pamela J., 64, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Guilty
Deshields, Lisha R., 51, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Loca,l Bond Forfeit
Dibaneh, Malaw, 40, Failure To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield At Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit
Edmond, Gabrielle S. 32 No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local Guilty; Failure To Appear Guilty
France, Leon C., 27, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Garcia, Hector, 38, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Garrett, Holder W., 35, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty
Godoy Castellanos, Alejandro J., 40, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Grant, Morgan T., 49, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty
Griffin, Charles F., 24, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Griffith, Matthew L., 50, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Hamilton, Devin James, 31, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Contempt and Failure To Complete Public Service, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Harding, Robert Curtis, 46, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Helmuth, Emilee R., 39, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Herring, Sheldon, 33, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Hudgins, Jordan C., 18, Speeding, Guilty
Hurtado Salinas, Ruby, 21, Failure To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield At Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit
Jacob, Robert L., 34, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Johnson, Herschel L., 31, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty
Jones, Michael, 49, Speeding, Guilty
Kougl, Michael J., 55, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Kuester - Arnold, Tabitha, 32, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Locke, Jordan Ashley, 35 ,No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Madsen, Stephanie Leigh, 42, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Marler, Chase Cameron, 35, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit
Mathis, April S., 30, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty
Merworth, Hasten N., 37, Use of Wireless Phone in School Zone, Guilty
Miller, Paul J., 38, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty
Miller, Paul J., 38, Speeding, Guilty
Moreno Martinez, Abel, 24, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear, Bond Forfeit
Mozden, Sheila R., 52, Failure to Register or Transfer - Over 30 Days, Guilty;Failure To Appear, Guilty; Failure to Register or Transfer - Over 30 Days, Guilty; Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Odell, Braxton R., 18, Speeding, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Pedersen, Chelsey N., 21, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Potter, Garret A., 23, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Pudas, Ashlee R., 24, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Contempt and Failure To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Quinones, Miguel Angel, 24, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Ramos, Domingo, 28, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty
Rendon, Aron J., 20, Drove Left Of Center, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty
Rodriguez - Perez, Francisco, 39, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit
Ruckman, Johnathan R,. 36, Possession of an Open Container With Alcohol in a Vehicle, Bond Forfeit
Ruiz, Michael Dontay Jr., 19, Violation of a Business License/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit
Saindon, Larry J., 62, Vehicle Parked on Street, Guilty
Scott, Johnathan T., 27, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Thomas, Jordan C., 35, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Thompson, Jordan Eugene, 32, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Tice, Dakota, 25, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Nol Prossed
Torres, Edgar, 19, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit
Utsey, Michael Washington, 35, Contempt and Failure To Pay Fines and Costs, Guilty
Vivararce, Jose Antonio, 38, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty
Wanamaker, Derek A., 30, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Ward, Belinda B., 62 ,No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Withrow, Zakery, 20, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Woodall, Tyler Garrett, 26, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty; Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Failure To Appear, Guilty
Woods, Brooke E., 27, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Workman, Darin Lee, 54, Driving On a Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty
Yarnell, Michael C., 35, Animal Regulations - City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Yeubanks, Penny J., 66, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
York, Jeffrey Jay, 56, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
York, Jeffrey Jay, 56, No Proof of Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Zulpo, Sharma D., 42, Imprudent Driving - City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit