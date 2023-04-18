Obituaries for the April 19, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Robert Lee Baugh, Jr.

Robert Lee Baugh, Jr., 81, of Springdale, Ark., died April 11, 2023, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born March 2, 1942, in Andalusia, Ala., to Robert Lee Baugh, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Sorgee Baugh.

He was a missionary to Suriname and Haiti and the executive director for the STEP Foundation in Montgomery, Ala. He was also a member of the Frazer Methodist Church in Montgomery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Matt Baugh; a granddaughter, Avery Baugh; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Baugh.

Survivors are two sons, Rob Baugh (Kim) and Ben Baugh (Becky); daughter-in-law, Shannon Onnink (Pete); grandchildren, Patton Baugh (Brooklyn), Parker Baugh (Heather), Porter Baugh, Andrew Baugh (Cassie), Laura Baugh, Sara Grace Baugh, Jessica Schurman (Mitchell), Margaret Baugh, Luke Onnink, Evelyn Onnink, Benjy Baugh (Emma), Baylor Baugh, Brodie Baugh, Bryant Baugh; and great-grandchildren, Ella Baugh, Easton Baugh, Savannah Baugh and Matt Baugh.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to our families continued work in Haiti at hopeforlagonave.org or the Circle of Life Hospice who cared for him at nwacircleoflife.org

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sarah Renee (Stouten) Jennings

Sarah Renee (Stouten) Jennings, 38, of Pea Ridge, died March 27, 2023. She was born Jan. 13, 1985, to Kenny and Dawn Stouten.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and friend, but none of her roles were greater than that of being a mother to her four children. She spent many years educating them in their home, and providing them with an incredible foundation of which they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. She fiercely loved her family, and found herself most at peace when around water, basking in the warmth of the sun, and surrounded by them.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Amanda Marie Stouten; grandmother, (Nana) Carol Murray; and grandfather, Ray Stouten.

Survivors are her husband, Jared Jennings; four children, Eli, Isaac, Ava and Alyssa; parents, Kenny and Dawn Stouten; mother-in-law, Linda Jennings; brothers-in-law, Bryan (BillieAnn) Jennings and Justin Jennings; grandparents, Robert Murray and Aggie Stouten; as well as the many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to any local animal shelter, or to The Nature Conservancy www.preserve.nature.org.

Beulah Faye Prophet

Beulah Faye Prophet, 93, of Pea Ridge died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born April 16, 1929, in Pea Ridge, to James Douglas McKinney and Ruth Inez Priestley McKinney.

She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1947 as salutatorian.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, growing flowers, ceramics, quilting, embroidering and taking care of her dogs and cats. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, board member of Pea Ridge Historical Society, 55 and Over Club and Shady Grove Home Extension Club.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her daughters, Wayne Laughlin; her second husband, Gene Parker; and her third husband, Bob Prophet; a brother, Fred McKinney; and a sister, Margaret Ann Sam.

Survivors are two daughters, Mary Durand of Pea Ridge and Kathy Kelly (Terry) of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Zadie May McKinney Nelson of Pryor, Okla.; and three grandchildren, Will Rogers, T.J. Rogers and Sean Kelly.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Service was at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, in Pea Ridge First Baptist Church.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery following the service.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.