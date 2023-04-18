McDonald wins award

Madison McDonald, senior at Pea Ridge High School, won the IdeaFame Pitch Competition.

During the event, ninth- through 12th-grade students in northwest Arkansas were taked with giving a 60-second pitch of their idea without referencing any slides or notes. McDonald was voted the winner by the judges.

Miss McDonald is this year's Pea Ridge DECA president and just completed her term as AR DECA vice president of marketing.

Miss McDonald will compete in the International Career Development Conference against students from across the country.