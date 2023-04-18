Lady Blackhawk track team is runner up

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks came in second place and the Blackhawks came in fourth place in the Gravette Lions Invitational Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The Lady Hawks scored 115 points, just behind first-place Gravette with 129. The third-place team was West Fork with 71 points.

On the boys' side, Pea Ridge scored 63.5 points behind first-place Elkins with 110.5, second-place Lincoln with 79 points and third-place Gravette with 69 points.

Scores of Pea Ridge Track Hawks from events follow.

Girls High Jump

6 Kylee Tidwell^4-6

Boys High Jump

5 Liem Taylor^5-6

9 Levi Brightwell^5-4

Girls Long Jump

4 RyLee Raines^15-1

5 Ava Clark^14-4

7 Raelynn Raines^14-1

Boys Long Jump

5 Harper Geren^19-3

Girls Triple Jump

1 Kennedy Williams^32-0.25

4 Raelynn Raines^29-9

Boys Triple Jump

5 Harper Geren^37-8.75

18 Nathan Jones^32-3.50

22 Nikolas Galbraith^28-11.75

Girls Shot Put

11 Madison Sims^25-2

11 Hannah Cline^25-2

Boys Shot Put

6 Peyton Carney^38-1

11 Peyton Kitterman^36-1.25

15 Payton Upton^34-5.75

Girls Discus Throw

12 Trinity Fox^60-6

Girls Pole Vault

1 Emily Scott^7-0

Boys Pole Vault

2 Trey Bounds^11-0

3 Cade Keith^10-6

8 Sammy Wilkerson^8-0

Girls 4x800-meter Relay

3 Pea Ridge High School^11:51.89

Boys 4x800-meter Relay

4 Pea Ridge High School^9:23.74

Girls 100-meter Hurdles

5 Trinity Fox^19.56

6 Kennedy Williams^20.02

Boys 110-meter Hurdles

8 Wyatt Dodson^20.75

9 Cole Anders^20.81

16 Austin Bratti^22.74

Girls 100-meter Dash

5 Evelyn Hernandez^13.57

9 Kennedy Williams^13.88

10 Ava Clark^14.09

Girls 1,600-meter Run

2 RyLee Raines^6:05.25

8 Harley Ingram^6:41.47

10 Emily Scott^6:48.85

Boys 1,600-meter Run

9 Jacob Stein^5:01.92

13 Camren Smith^5:15.02

27 Davis Tenney^6:03.69

Girls 4x100-meter Relay

2 Pea Ridge High School^54.25

Boys 4x100-meter Relay

5 Pea Ridge High School^46.59

Girls 400-meter Dash

6 Kylee Tidwell^1:11.52

7 Trinity Fox^1:13.27

9 Kayla Madsen^1:16.47

Boys 400-meter Dash

5 Parker Tillman^55.66

10 Preston Wheeless^58.41

12 Noah Pruitt^58.69

Girls 300-meter Hurdles

6 Ava Pippin^56.50

Boys 300-meter Hurdles

10 Wyatt Dodson^50.04

13 Cole Anders^51.60

20 Austin Bratti^55.48

Girls 800-meter Run

5 RyLee Raines^2:45.09

12 Harley Ingram^3:04.23

17 Trenedy Undernehr^3:11.43

Boys 800-meter Run

5 Noah Pruitt^2:16.83

28 Davis Tenney^2:41.47

30 Trysten Simonds^2:44.28

Girls 200-meter Dash

3 Evelyn Hernandez^28.34

11 Ava Clark^30.35

15 Trinity Fox^30.52

Boys 200-meter Dash

4 Evan Escajeda^23.96

8 Nick Reiter^24.96

10 Gavin Dixon^24.99

Girls 3,200-meter Run

2 RyLee Raines^13:46.03

6 Sarah Peterson^15:55.43

Boys 3,200-meter Run

6 Owen Reynolds^11:03.45

7 Camren Smith^11:08.91

14 Jacob Stein^11:50.20

Girls 4x400-meter Relay

3 Pea Ridge High School^5:02.25

Boys 4x400-meter Relay

4 Pea Ridge High School^3:49.39

Boys Discus Throw

15 Peyton Kitterman^88-8

17 Peyton Carney^87-2

19 Payton Upton^84-11

Boys 100-meter Dash

14 Gavin Dixon^12.07

19 Conner Nunley^12.22

26 Seth Foster^12.54

Girls 4x200-meter Relay

2 Pea Ridge High School^2:00.44

Boys 4x200-meter Relay

9 Pea Ridge High School^1:53.91

Daniel Bereznicki/NAN Staff Pea Ridge Blackhawk .runners exchange a baton during a relay at the Gravette Invitational Thursday, April 13, 2023.



Daniel Bereznicki/NAN Staff Pea Ridge Blackhawk runners cross the finish line at the Gravette Invitational Thursday, April 13, 2023.



Daniel Bereznicki/NAN Staff Sarah Patterson takes the handoff from Rylee Raines during the 4x800-meter relay race at the Gravette Invitational Thursday, April 13, 2023.

