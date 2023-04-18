Farm life comes full circle: Couple says God at work as they take on a new operation in Washington County

LINCOLN -- Grant and Heather Keenen of Lincoln have purchased what was once Copeland Farms in Washington County north of Lincoln, and Heather Keenen called the purchase a "full-circle God thing" for the family.

Her father, Boyd Replogle, built the home for Greg and Beverly Copeland on the property 20 years ago, and Heather Keenen talked her father into coming out of retirement to remodel and expand the house to meet the Keenens' needs, including additional space for their daughter, Bella Cate, 10.

The remodeling includes new paint, flooring, taking out some walls to open up the space and a second-floor "suite," as Grant Keenen describes it, that has a bedroom, bathroom, closet space and a commons area for their daughter and friends to hang out.

Heather Keenen said they are using as many local folks as they can for the work inside the house.

The farm has 138 acres, of which 125 acres are used to grow Bermuda hay; four chicken houses; a four-bedroom house; hay barns; a mobile home for their chicken farm employee; a pond; and other outbuildings.

The Copelands used their land for cattle and broiler chicken houses before they decided to change directions from cattle production to growing hay.

For now, the Keenens are living on their small horse farm of about 10 acres near Cincinnati. They will sell this when the house is ready.

They don't have a name for their new farm. Heather Keenen said her husband likes to refer to it as the "Keenen Chicken Ranch," but she said it's much more than a chicken farm. She would like to live on site for a time before coming up with an appropriate name.

Heather Keenen describes the journey of how it happened that they were able to purchase the Copeland farm as God's timing.

They had owned a cattle and crop farm in Missouri for 20 years but were not looking to try to sell it. Then, Grant Keenen said, someone offered them a price they couldn't refuse so they decided to sell it. They were not planning to move to Missouri anyway.

Just before closing on this transaction, they learned the Copelands possibly were interested in selling their farm because they wanted to downsize.

Grant Keenen said the decision was made to start the process for a 1031 exchange, which is the transfer of one property for another between two parties under IRS rules.

"The timing just worked out right," Grant Keenen said, adding that the location of the farm off Bethel Blacktop Road is perfect because Heather Keenen's parents live on the same road, the valley is beautiful and it's fairly close to Lincoln schools for Bella Cate.

"It was definitely a God thing," Heather Keenen says.

The couple employs a 20-year-old local man who oversees the chicken houses, but Grant Keenen said he considers himself a hands-on manager and checks on the operation all the time. The farmhand lives onsite and takes good care of the chicken houses, Grant Keenen said.

The Keenens grow broilers for George's Inc. and receive 100,000 chicks at a time for about 52 days before the broilers are picked up by the company.

The Bermuda hay is cut three to four times a year and last year produced 800 bales, Grant Keenen said.

Personally, he said he probably would prefer to run cattle on the farm, but hay is more productive than cattle.

Both of the Keenens grew up on farms. Grant Keenen grew up in the middle of Benton County. His parents later moved to Missouri, and he graduated high school in Missouri.

His family rented a lot of land, and as a child he milked cows.

"I never want to do that again," he said.

Heather Keenen's family always had horses and broiler houses in the Lincoln area, so she's spent a lot of time around broiler houses.

Grant Keenen said he wanted to continue the farming life because someone has to do it.

"If we don't do it, who's going to do it?" he said. "It's important. It's a way of life. We also wanted our kid to experience it, and she wasn't getting that on 10 acres outside of Cincinnati."

Their daughter already is loving the new farm, Heather Keenen said, and is ready to learn everything about the hay and chicken house operations. She will be helping on the farm in many ways, her father adds.

Outside farm life, both have what they call their "paid" full-time jobs.

Grant Keenen is director of Cattle Management and Procurement for Walmart US. He said that means he's in charge of the end-to-end supply chain for live cattle for 550 stores in the southeast part of the United States. He manages the inventory and works with ranchers and feed yards from the time cattle are purchased until they are harvested.

Heather Keenen said this was a big change for her husband from working on a ranch to working for Walmart.

"We thought about it and prayed about it a lot," she said. "Walmart is big and is very corporate."

In the end, they decided it was a good way for him to be a voice for the farming industry and for what they love to do.

Heather Keenen has branched out and started her own brokerage real estate firm. Her prediction about real estate in Northwest Arkansas is that "people are still coming and they will continue to come."

With all this going on in their lives, Heather Keenen admits, "We're tired a lot, but I can't imagine doing anything else. We wouldn't have it any other way."

Heather and Grant Keenen and their daughter, Bella Cate, of Lincoln, stand in front of what will be their new home after it has been remodeled on the inside. They bought the former Copeland Farms, 138 acres with Bermuda hay fields and four chicken houses. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

