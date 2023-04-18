Choir and musical theater ensemble score well

The PRHS Advanced Choir and Musical Theatre ensemble competed in State Choral Assessment at University of Central Arkanas Wednesday, April 12.

The Advanced Choir received a First division superior rating, according to choir director Sara Beth Eubanks.

"Because they received all superior ratings in region stage performance, sight reading, and state, this choir has received the sweepstakes award," Eubanks said.

The musical theater ensemble received a second division excellent rating, Eubanks said.

"They were the first ensemble singing in the musical theater genre to qualify for state in many years. The judges were so impressed with their talent and willingness to do something new and outside the norm for state competition," said Eubanks.

"I'm so proud of these students! They have had such a successful year. We have one more competition to go next weekend in St. Louis!"

Courtesy photograph

