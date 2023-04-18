Blackhawk sports roundup

Baseball

Monday, April 10

Pea Ridge @ East Newton, Mo.

Offense

Logan Long: 2 Singles

Landen Long: 1 BB, 1 R

Carter Rockhold: 2 HBP

Pitching

Landen Long: 3.1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 2 BB

Luke Vandermolen: 1.2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Rylee Quick: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 K

Friday, April 14

Pea Ridge 9 vs. Berryville 5

Hitting

Logan Long: 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 SB, 1 BB, 2 K

Carter Rockhold: 3 HBP

Carson Rockhold: 2 1B, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Landen Long: 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 R

Jaxon Stewart: 1 2B, 1 Sac Bunt, 2 RBI, 2 R

A.J. Boyd: 1 1B, 1 Sac Fly, 2 K, 3 RBI

Pitching

Gavin Dixon: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 K, 2 BB, 4 H

Luke Vandermolen: 1.1 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 5 H

Landen Long: 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H

Softball

Monday, April 10

Pea Ridge vs. Lincoln

Lincoln 1 @ Pea Ridge 2

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one run, on one hit, one walk, striking out seven.

Tuesday, April 11

Prairie Grove 4 @ Pea Ridge 5

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit

Abigail Rogers: 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: sac bunt

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks, nine hits, 10 strikeouts.

Thursday, April 13

Pea Ridge 5 @ Farmington 6 - 11 innings

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 RBI

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 sac bunt

Callie Cooper: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin: 3 hits, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 walk, 1 run scored

Gracie McGarrah: 2 sac bunts

Ashley Earley: 1 hit 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 1 sac fly

Abigail Rogers: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 sac bunts

Hailee Willey: HBP, 1 sac bunt

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks, eight strikeouts, five hits.

Friday, April 14

Pea Ridge 20 at Berryville 0

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 run scored

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 run scored

Callie Cooper: 2 HBP, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 walk, 1 run scored

Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit,1 HBP, 1 walk 3 runs scored

Ashley Earley: 2 hits, HBP, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Abigail Rogers: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Madison Knight: 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Kayleigh Mathis: 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Rebecca Murray: HBP, run scored

Jillian Elington: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 3RBI

Maddie Sebree: 1 hit, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin and Abigail Rogers combined for a perfect game. Bowlin pitched two innings allowing six strikeouts, no walk, no hits.

Abigail Rogers pitched one inning, allowing three strikeouts, no walks, no hits.