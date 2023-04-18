Blackhawk sports roundup

Baseball
Monday, April 10
Pea Ridge @ East Newton, Mo.
Offense
Logan Long: 2 Singles
Landen Long: 1 BB, 1 R
Carter Rockhold: 2 HBP
Pitching
Landen Long: 3.1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 2 BB
Luke Vandermolen: 1.2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP
Rylee Quick: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 K
Friday, April 14
Pea Ridge 9 vs. Berryville 5
Hitting
Logan Long: 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 SB, 1 BB, 2 K
Carter Rockhold: 3 HBP
Carson Rockhold: 2 1B, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 RBI
Landen Long: 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 R
Jaxon Stewart: 1 2B, 1 Sac Bunt, 2 RBI, 2 R
A.J. Boyd: 1 1B, 1 Sac Fly, 2 K, 3 RBI
Pitching
Gavin Dixon: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 K, 2 BB, 4 H
Luke Vandermolen: 1.1 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 5 H
Landen Long: 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H
Softball
Monday, April 10
Pea Ridge vs. Lincoln
Lincoln 1 @ Pea Ridge 2
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one run, on one hit, one walk, striking out seven.
Tuesday, April 11
Prairie Grove 4 @ Pea Ridge 5
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit
Abigail Rogers: 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: sac bunt
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks, nine hits, 10 strikeouts.
Thursday, April 13
Pea Ridge 5 @ Farmington 6 - 11 innings
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 sac bunt
Callie Cooper: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin: 3 hits, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 walk, 1 run scored
Gracie McGarrah: 2 sac bunts
Ashley Earley: 1 hit 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 1 sac fly
Abigail Rogers: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 sac bunts
Hailee Willey: HBP, 1 sac bunt
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks, eight strikeouts, five hits.
Friday, April 14
Pea Ridge 20 at Berryville 0
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 run scored
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 run scored
Callie Cooper: 2 HBP, 2 runs scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 walk, 1 run scored
Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit,1 HBP, 1 walk 3 runs scored
Ashley Earley: 2 hits, HBP, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Abigail Rogers: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Madison Knight: 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Kayleigh Mathis: 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Rebecca Murray: HBP, run scored
Jillian Elington: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 3RBI
Maddie Sebree: 1 hit, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin and Abigail Rogers combined for a perfect game. Bowlin pitched two innings allowing six strikeouts, no walk, no hits.
Abigail Rogers pitched one inning, allowing three strikeouts, no walks, no hits.