Benton County Jail

Monday, April 10

2:23 p.m. Joshua White, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

6:17 p.m. Tara Stirling, 45, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act; second degree endangering the welfare of a minor; speeding; insurance required (no proof of insurance)

Tuesday, April 11

3:02 a.m. Robert Clark, 41, Garfield, by Rogers Police, first degree terroristic threatening; public intoxication

2:10 p.m. Scott Harlan Davies, 54, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two contempt of court warrants; two delivery meth/cocaine;

4:34 p.m. April Mathis, 30, Harrison, by Pea Ridge Police contempt of court

5:30 p.m. Herschel Lynn Johnson, 31, Avoca, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear, serving three days

5:48 p.m. Devin James Hamilton, 31, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt, serving three days

Wednesday, April 12

10:45 p.m. Misty Wing, 46, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; two contempt warrants; body attachment warrant

11:41 pm. Henry Lee Atkinson Jr., 47, Garfield, by BCSO, felony drug possession meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear

Saturday, April 15

4:02 a.m. Peggy Cannon, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear