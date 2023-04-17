Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Freshman Zaylee Warden, No. 15, catches the ball hit by a Lincoln batter.
Hawks defeat Wolves, 2-1
The Lady Blackhawk softball team defeated the Lincoln Lady Wolves 2-1 Monday, April 10. Lady Blackhawk Emory Bowlin pitched the complete game allowing one run, on one hit, one walk, striking out seven.
Blackhawk catcher Callie Cooper, No. 25, catches a ball pitched by Emory Bowlin.

Sophomore Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitches and team mates watch the ball prepared to act.
Print Headline: Hawks defeat Wolves 2-1
