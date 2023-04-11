Young artist makes statement with her projects

Kylie Embrson, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, won first place in the art show.

"I'm trying to do pieces on current world issues," she said. "I'm using my materials to help show how prevalent they're becoming. I'm trying to use materials to stress these issues."

The idea behind my art work was different in the beginning but it changed, she said.

She said she hasn't taken art in a few years, and was in a class with art teacher Noelle Webb when she was in eighth grade and has just now returned to art.

The art show scheduled for Monday, April 3, was rescheduled for Wednesday, April 5.

"She really kills it in here," Webb said. "It is amazing."

Embrson said a friend taught her to draw and she enjoys digital art. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas to become an art teacher.

She said of her 13 pieces completely recently, about half are reflective of issues about technology.

The art expresses the "importance of varying world issues," she said, including "things I think we need to talk about before they get worse -- like a woman not earning the money she deserves, technology taking over to the point that we're not even present, us being so trapped in our screens that we can't even get out, being buried in the entire world with pollution and government taking over that we're locked away."

She is the daughter of Shelly and Bill Embrson.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES An art show scheduled for Monday, April 3, was rescheduled for Wednesday, April 5, in Pea Ridge High School.



