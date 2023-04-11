Varience request denied

A request for a lot split was withdrawn after a request for two variances was denied to property owners Roy Cotton and Brian Tidwell at the regular monthly meeting of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

Cotton asked the Planning Commission for the variance so he could sell a portion of the property for a car lot. The entire property was approved previously for a coffee shop and car lot. Cotton said the he wants to split off the north portion and will have 90 feet frontage on the north lot and 97 feet frontage on the coffee shop lot. The city's code requires 100 feet.

"So you're asking for a variance on both?" asked Dr. Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member.

Cotton said yes, for three feet on one and 10 feet on the other.

The only person speaking during the public hearing portion concerning the request was Margaret Jump who asked about the specific location of the property.

City attorney Shane Perry recommended the commission meet as the board of adjustments and consider the variance request before voting on the lot split.

"These two items are linked -- the lot split and the variance request and I have some comments on variance request.

"I don't want this body to do something that, if the variance request were to not go through, would create two non-conforming lots," Perry said, recommending the board address the variance issue first.

"If you grant the lot split and not the variance, you've created two non-conforming lots ... I just want to protect everyone involved," Perry said.

Cotton reminded the board the property had been approved for the car lot and said he wants to sell that portion of the property.

Perry said that the property as a whole conforms to the city's regulations with 185 feet of frontage.

"We have a conforming lot and we have an owner coming in and self-imposing a hardship. There are principals in the law that say you can't do that," he said. "Our law in city says you have to have 100 feet of frontage."

He explained that a variance exception allows for add shaped lots or topography that forces the issue.

"Then, the variance is used to make a lot usable. In this situation, you have a square lot sitting with standard road frontage on commercial zone. This is a straight forward case of a self-imposed hardship.

"If we grant this, the dams are broken and how do we not grant another one?" queried Perry, saying that to approve the variance would eviscerate the law and handicap planners moving forward.

"The variance procedure is not made for this," Perry said. "As we sit here today, I just can't help but say that our hands are tied."

Planners denied the variance request. Cotton withdrew the lot split request.

A request for a conditional use permit for 590 S. Curtis Ave. was withdrawn, according to city planning director Jessica Grady after petitioners met with the fire chief and learned that structure would have to have fire suppression sprinklers installed if it were to be used as planned.

Four rezone requests, a conditional use permit and a variance request will be presented in public hearings to begin the April Planning Commission meeting. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the court room at City Hall.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

Approved rezoning 4 acres on Sugar Creek Road from agricultural to R1, Michael and Melissa Young;

Approved rezoning .52 acre 892 Slack St. from RE to C1 for Mike and Vicki Lucariello; and

Approved rezoning 2.23 acres 772 W. Pickens Rd. from R1 to R3, Shawn Herrington.

In the absence of Planning Commission members Al Fowler and Greg Pickens, Michael Wilhelm chaired the meeting.