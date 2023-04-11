Sign in
Two seek Zone 1 School Board seat

by From Staff Reports | April 11, 2023 at 10:52 a.m.
Yager

One of the five Pea Ridge School Board seats is up for election this year.

Adam Yager, incumbent, for Zone 1 is seeking re-election.

Ryan Heckman is also seeking the seat.

Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones last year due to population growth. The board members received various lengths of term so one seat is open every year and all will ultimately be for five-year terms.

Yager has served one year. He was elected in the run-off election June 21. Four men sought the seat in the initial election May 11.

Elections will be Tuesday, May 9. Early voting begins May 2.

photo Heckman

Print Headline: Two seek Zone 1 School Board seat

