Tortellini Soup

Recipe by Gina Easterling

First Baptist Church Cookbook

1 bag frozen cheese tortellini

1-2 lbs. sausage

8 oz. cream cheese

1 bag fresh spinach, finely chopped

29 oz. can of Italian style diced tomatoes

3 c. chicken broth

Brown the sausage and drain. Then add all ingredients to the crock pot except the tortellini. Chunk up the cream cheese first. Add tortellini about an hour before serving. Cook on high from four to six hours. Stir and serve.

