NWA outdoors: State parks plan century celebration

Century celebration for parks

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Arkansas State Parks with a variety of activities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Trail maintenance will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with lunch served to volunteers. The Birds and Breakfast program about birds will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with free breakfast items provided. Exhibits and craft making for children will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music about nature performed by Jan and George Syrigos will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. A history of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Arkansas State Parks will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Trail maintenance volunteers should register with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, [email protected] or call (479) 789-5009.

Plant pull removes invasive species

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold an event to remove invasive plants from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers. Work will take place between Clark Pavilion and Railyard bike park.

To volunteer, contact the alliance, [email protected] or (479) 750-8007.

Duo tops Team Trail field

Scott Jones and his son, Reese Jones, won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held April 1 at Beaver Lake. Their five-fish tournament limit weighed 17.11 pounds.

Doug Sagely and Drew Sagely finished second with five bass at 15.56 pounds. Clint Brannon and Jonathan Luigs were third with 15.21 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, David Frank, Jason Hopper, 15.08; fifth, Rodger Taylor, Wes Paulin, 14.71; sixth, Daniel Nesbitt, Jeff Spivey, 14.63; seventh, Allen Westfall, Jeff Swaffar, 14.51; eighth, Justin Hathorn, Tristin Hathorn, 13.71; ninth, Adam Taylor, Maddey Taylor, 13.58, 10th, Greg Sapp, Joe Papczynski, 13.4.

Float the whole Buffalo

A free program, "Float the Whole Buffalo River" is set for 2 p.m. April 22 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about his trip floating 132 miles from Ponca to the Whiter River in one trip. He will explain in the one-hour program what the river is like in different sections, offer food ideas for multiday river trips, necessary items to pack, safety and more. He will have his canoe and all the gear he took on the trip.

For details call the nature center, (833) 356-0847.

Cleanup set for Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold cleanup on the river in Madison County at 8 a.m. April 22. Meet at Rockhouse Access in the Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. Trash bags and shuttles will be furnished. Go to kingsriverwatershed.org for more information.

Camp on an island

Lake Ouachita State Park near Hot Springs will host a kayak campout event on the lake April 22-23.

This overnight trip will feature a guided kayak trip to a shoreline campsite at an island on the lake. The campout also features catered meals and interpretive programming.

Cost is $100 per person, which includes three meals and snacks. A $25 deposit is required by April 15 to reserve a spot. A minimum of 10 people must register by that date for the trip to happen. Space is limited.

For more information or to reserve a spot call (501) 293-3375.

Race tests cycling mettle

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race on May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for six or 12 hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the six-hour race begins at noon.

Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.



