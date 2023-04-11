Spring blossoms beautiful scenery
Spring blossoms beautiful sceneryby Annette Beard | April 11, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The stark white blossoms of the dogwood trees are contrasted with the colored blossoms of the redbud trees nearby. Many flowers and trees are blossoming in the northeast Benton County area this spring.
