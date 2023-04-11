Softball girls donate to tornado victims

The Blackhawks and Eagles particpated in Stuff Trailer for Wynne High School. Both schools brough donations for the town of Wynne, Ark., that was hit by the tornado last week.
Softball girls donate to tornado victimsby From Staff Reports | April 11, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Softball players from Pea Ridge and Huntsville collected items for victims of the tornado in Wynne before their game last week.
