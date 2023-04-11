Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Softball girls donate to tornado victims

by From Staff Reports | April 11, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Softball players from Pea Ridge and Huntsville collected items for victims of the tornado in Wynne before their game last week.

The Blackhawks and Eagles particpated in Stuff Trailer for Wynne High School. Both schools brough donations for the town of Wynne, Ark., that was hit by the tornado last week.

Print Headline: Softball girls donate to tornado victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT