Rezone request tabled

One of four rezone requests presented in a public hearing at the April Planning Commission meeting, Tuesday, April 4, was tabled.

Kaitlyn Keller appeared before city officials requesting two acres she inherited from her father at 290 Hallack Lane be rezoned from residential to commercial.

Keller said the property, owned by the Michael Keller Trust, is adjacent to commercial property.

City planning director Jessica Grady said the zoning map approved by the city in 2021 shows the property on the north side (owned by Brent Bone) as zoned commercial.

Planning Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman said that property is residential.

Keller said someone with the county told her that even if the property is zoned commercial, she wouldn't pay taxes as commercial until it is used as commercial.

"When I researched this... until it's used for commercial, my taxes stay the same, is what the county told me," Keller said.

Sherman, a long-time member of the Planning Commission, said: "This body didn't adopt new zones on all this property."

City attorney Shane Perry said it appears there may be an administrative error that is clouding the issue."

Jerry Burton, a resident of Halleck Lane and former member of the Planning Commission, spoke at the public hearing in opposition to the property being rezoned commercial until there are upgrades to the street. He said the street is 18 feet wide and that it is the access to Arkansas Highway 72 for more than 90 houses located in subdivisions off Halleck Lane.

"As far as the property being zoned commercial ... that lot is still R1," Burton said. "Regional (the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Board) may have said it's commercial, but the Pea Ridge Planning Commission has not rezoned that."

"I can't imagine us even considering having a commercial development there without road upgrades," Sherman said.

Planners agreed to table the request pending further research on the zones on adjacent properties.