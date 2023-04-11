Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 15

Thursday, April 11, 1973

A man serving as fire chief in two separate towns in two different states could well be a record of some sort, yet that is what is being done by Harold D. Hurd of Pea Ridge -- or should we say H. David Hurd, as he is better known in Seligman, Mo. Hurd serves as fire chief of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Seligman Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Beta Alpha chapter of ESA was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, on the Pea Ridge High School campus.

The Keith Escue farm, located two miles north of Pea Ridge, will be one stop for an Arkansas Simmental Association field day. Escue also owns a Holstein dairy herd and a Grade A dairy.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 15

Wednesday, April 13, 1983

A special meeting of the Pea Ridge Dist. 109 Board of Education to consider the contract of the Elementary School principal Doug Albertson April 5 resulted in no action being taken. The meeting was attended by nearly 100 teachers, parents and students.

Garfield's Town Council elected alderman Linn Welsh as mayor to succeed the late Paul Pratt. Welsh was sworn in by County Judge Al Norwood. Succeeding Welsh on the council was James "Wimpy" Jones, a former alderman and mayor of Garfield.

An accident near the intersection of Ark. Hwys. 72 and 94 resulted in two vehicles being totaled, according to Pea Ridge city marshal Loyd Pifer.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 15

Thursday, April 15, 1993

Pea Ridge High School and Pea Ridge Elementary School are fully accredited by the North-Central Association of Colleges and Schools for the first time. The accreditation became official last week in Chicago where Pea Ridge school superintendent Marvin Higginbottom accepted the certification.

Site preparation is under way for the construction of a new $500,000 water tower for the city of Pea Ridge. The tower, which will be enclosed from its base, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A Pea Ridge sixth grader was injured Monday morning when he was struck by a school bus on Davis Street. The student, Kenny Whishon, reportedly ran in front of the bus just north of the intersection with Leetown Road.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 15

Wednesday, April 9, 2003

Former owner and editor of the Pea Ridge newspaper and community historian Billie Allen Shipman Jines, 83, of Pea Ridge, died Sunday, April 6, in her home.

Interviews began Saturday for the Pea Ridge School superintendent's position. The field of 30 candidates was narrowed to five in a two-hour executive session during a special meeting.

Members of Cherie Fisher's high school ecology and other science classes helped plant signature Foster holly trees along North Curtis Avenue Saturday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 15

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Trying to determine who is responsible for maintaining which roads, Gateway city officials met with city residents in City Hall. City attorney Joanne McCracken explained the current county ordinances governing road maintenance.

Acting out a model teacher evaluation, executive master teacher Crystal Beshears evaluated Sarah Lamer, Pea Ridge elementary school teacher, in front of Pea Ridge School Board members Monday during a board meeting. Superintendent Rick Neal asked for, and received, permission to appoint seven Pea Ridge teachers as master teachers to assist with the program.

Jo Staats prepared corsages for the Pea Ridge High School prom which is Saturday, April 13. Staats owns Pea Ridge Family Florist.