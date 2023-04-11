Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, April 17

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken tenders, macaroni & cheese with ham, green peas, cherry tomatoes, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 18

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce/tomato/cheese, salsa, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 19

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Salisbury steak, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 20

Breakfast: Waffles, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, cooked carrots, garden salad, garlic toast, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 21

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.