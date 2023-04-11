Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, March 28

9:04 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jacob M. Clark, 25, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; defective/improper tail lamps.

Wednesday, March 29

2:57 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle accident in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market Gas Station involving a red Chevrolet Colorado packing up from a gas pump, hitting a Ford F150 and leaving the scene. As a result of the investigation, police cited Jake Ryan Vanscoy, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

11:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Aaron Kendall Weston, Jr., 42, Garfield, in connection with a warrant out of Pea Ridge; driving on a suspended license; no liability insurance; failure to register vehicle; and motorcycle -- improper operation or no certificate.