Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

March 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^9^6^22
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^0^1
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^15^11^37
Alarm^4^5^14
Vicious animal/bite^4^1^6
Animal call^40^34^106
Assault/battery^1^3^6
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^1^5
Breaking or entering^1^2^3
Burglary^2^1^4
Business check^1^2^6
Civil call^12^3^22
Code enforcement^40^25^92
Commercial fire alarm^0^1^1
Criminal mischief^2^5^9
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^17^13^49
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^480^585^1,716
Follow up^43^17^74
Fraud/forgery^6^4^16
Gun shots^0^0^1
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^40^42^133
Investigation^2^2^7
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^2^0^8
Missing person adult^0^1^1
Missing person juvenile^3^5^11
Motorist assist^10^4^22
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^0^1
MVC wo/injury^18^14^42
Narcotics investigation^2^0^2
Noise complaint^6^3^14
Other^3^0^6
Overdose^2^0^2
Prowler^0^0^0
Public assist^9^6^25
Pursuit^0^1^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^13^15^21
Residential structure fire^2^2^7
Road hazard^2^11^18
Sex offender investigation^1^3^5
Stolen vehicle^1^0^1
Suspicious circumstance^23^10^44
Theft^3^1^7
Threats^11^3^20
Traffic stop^469^234^982
Trespassing^7^2^11
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^3
Unlock^5^6^17
Warrant service/felony^3^0^5
Warrant service/misdemeanor^70^41^147
Welfare check^15^17^41
Total^1,403^1,143^3,816
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^24^53
Warnings-^1^2
Warrant arrests-^70^147
City ordinance-^3^9
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^80^149
Warnings-^376^510
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^13^23
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^4^15
Warrant arrests-^3^5
Agency Assists^21^33
New Cases^119^290
Traffic Stops^469^982
Total Mileage^17,272^48,130