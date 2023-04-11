Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by Staff Reports | April 11, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

March 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^9^6^22

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^0^1

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^15^11^37

Alarm^4^5^14

Vicious animal/bite^4^1^6

Animal call^40^34^106

Assault/battery^1^3^6

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^1^5

Breaking or entering^1^2^3

Burglary^2^1^4

Business check^1^2^6

Civil call^12^3^22

Code enforcement^40^25^92

Commercial fire alarm^0^1^1

Criminal mischief^2^5^9

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^17^13^49

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^480^585^1,716

Follow up^43^17^74

Fraud/forgery^6^4^16

Gun shots^0^0^1

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^40^42^133

Investigation^2^2^7

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^2^0^8

Missing person adult^0^1^1

Missing person juvenile^3^5^11

Motorist assist^10^4^22

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^0^1

MVC wo/injury^18^14^42

Narcotics investigation^2^0^2

Noise complaint^6^3^14

Other^3^0^6

Overdose^2^0^2

Prowler^0^0^0

Public assist^9^6^25

Pursuit^0^1^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^13^15^21

Residential structure fire^2^2^7

Road hazard^2^11^18

Sex offender investigation^1^3^5

Stolen vehicle^1^0^1

Suspicious circumstance^23^10^44

Theft^3^1^7

Threats^11^3^20

Traffic stop^469^234^982

Trespassing^7^2^11

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^3

Unlock^5^6^17

Warrant service/felony^3^0^5

Warrant service/misdemeanor^70^41^147

Welfare check^15^17^41

Total^1,403^1,143^3,816

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^24^53

Warnings-^1^2

Warrant arrests-^70^147

City ordinance-^3^9

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^80^149

Warnings-^376^510

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^13^23

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^4^15

Warrant arrests-^3^5

Agency Assists^21^33

New Cases^119^290

Traffic Stops^469^982

Total Mileage^17,272^48,130

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

