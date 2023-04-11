OPINION: More soldiers’ names on streets

For the past couple of months, information from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge," has been published here.
In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.
In the years since 1996, many roads and subdivisions have been built. The following are street names and the soldiers they represent.
City of Pea Ridge
Street Verification List
Updated Aug. 24, 2022
Abbott Lane^U^Abbott, Pvt. G.M^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Arlington
Adair Road^C^Adair, John Bell Watie^Arlington
Adams Street^U^Adams, Capt. J. Quincy^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Alder Street^U^Alder, Lewis K.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Willow Run
Alexander Blvd^U^Alexander, Cpl. John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Blue Grass Downs
Anderson Court^U^Anderson, Cpl. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Big Sugar Creek
Armstrong Lane^C^Armstrong, Lt. Frank^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Asboth Street^U^Asboth, Brig. Gen. Alexander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Windmill Estates
Ash Court^C^Ash, William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Bacon Drive^C^Bacon, Jesse^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Arlington
Baker Street^C^Baker, Sgt. R. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Baldwin Street^U^Baldwin, Capt. Melvin B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Blue Grass Downs
Bancroft Court (O.D.)^U^Bancroft, Cpl. Oruns D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Givens Place
Bancroft Court N (O.D.)^U^Bancroft, Cpl. Oruns D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Givens Place
Bancroft Lane (O.D.)^U^Bancroft, Corp. Oruns D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Givens Place
Barnes Circle^U^Barnes, Lt. Col. M.S.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Tyler Estates
Barris Lane^U^Barris, Capt. Sampson P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Medlin
Bass St.^U^Bass, Pvt. John B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Walnut Hill
Baxter Street^C^Baxter, Jasper B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Blue Grass Downs
Bauer Street^U^Bauer, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Walnut Hill
Benton Drive^U^Benton, Col. W.P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View
Bergman Road^U^Bergman, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Arlington
Biddie Street^C^Biddie, W.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Walnut Hill
Birdmaster Drive^U^Birdmaster, Pvt. Fred H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Road Apartments
Black Street^C^Black, Lt. John M.^Resident of Pea Ridge area, Not in the PR Battle
Blair Circle^U^Blair, Pvt. Joseph^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, wounded^Patterson Place
Booker Circle^U^Booker, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Belmont
Bowen Street^U^Bowen, Major William D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Bridgeford Circle^C^Bridgeford, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates
Bridgeford Drive^C^Bridgeford, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates
Brooks Circle^C^Brooks ,Major W.H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Tyler Estates
Buck Cove^C^Buck, John A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Buck Drive^U^Buck, Pvt. Elijah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Bunker Drive^C^Bunker, Joseph B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sugar Creek Estates
Bussey Lane^U^Bussey, Col. Cyrus^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Butler Boulevard^U^Butler, Pvt. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Summit Meadows
Cane Street^C^Cane, Frank^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Blue Grass Downs
Cardin Road^C^Cardin, William Lewis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dogwood Addition/Hillcrest Addition
Carlock Drive^C^Carlock, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Arlington
Carney Circle^U^Carney, Pvt. Peter^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Carper Lane^C^Carper, J.K.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Carr Street^U^Carr, Col. Eugene A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition
Chambers Street^C^Chambers, Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Walnut Hills
Chapman Lane^U^Chapman, Lt. William B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Ridgemore Estates
Charles Street^U^Charles, Pvt. Isaac N.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Standing Oaks/The Oaks
Cherry Street^U^Cherry, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Chittick Street^C^Chittick, Cpl. Samuel T. III^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Walnut Hill
Chitwood Street^C^Chitwood, Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Choate Place Circle^C^Choate, Francis M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View
Clark Street^U^Clark, Pvt. James W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Clements Dr.^C^Clements, William M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dove Crossing
Coffee Street^C^Coffee, James M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Coler Drive^U^Coler, Col. William N.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Collins Drive^U^Collins, Pvt. Charles H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Big Sugar Creek
Conrad Street^U^Conrad, Major Joseph^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dogwood Addition/Hillcrest Addition
Cook Street^U^Cook, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Crawford Street^U^Crawford, Charles H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Crandall Road^U^Crandall, Pvt. Eugene^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Arlington
Crane Avenue^C^Crane, M.H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose & Blue Grass Downs
Crump Street^C^Crump, Major R.P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Curtis Avenue^U^Curtis, Brigadier Gen. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Daily Street^U^Daily, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Dailey Drive^C^Dailey, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Arlington
Daniel Lane^C^Daniel, Pvt. John B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Davidson Lane^U^Davidson, Capt. Peter^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Davis Street^U^Davis, Col. Jefferson C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Country Acres
Decker Road^U^Decker, Pvt. Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Arlington
Devall Drive^U^Devall, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Creekside Estates
Dobbs Street^U^Dobbs, Pvt. John S.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Sedona Rose
Dobson Lane^U^Dobson, G^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing Prairie Lee
Dodge Street^U^Dodge, Col. Greenville M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Doering Circle^U^Doering, Pvt. Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates
Doering Drive^U^Doering, Pvt. Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates
Douglas Street^U^Douglas, Sgt. G.P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Dover Cove^C^Dover, Thorton^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Drew Lane^C^Drew, Col. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Duval Drive (D.J.)^U^Duval, D.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Eagle Crest^C^Eagle, James M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View (Should Be Union)
Eagle Drive^C^Eagle, James M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Earl Lane^C^Earle, Major Fonatine R. *Not in the PR Battle*^Fought in the Battle of Prairie Grove^Medlin Subdivision I
Easterling Road^Easterling Place^Not in the PR Battle
Easton Street^U^Easton, John A. Private^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Elkhorn
Ellis Lane^U^Ellis, Col. Calvin A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Weston Road Addition
Emery Boulevard^U^Emery, Private^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
England Lane^C^England, Joseph E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Erwin Lane^C^Erwin, Col. William H^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Estes Drive^U^Estes, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Hazelton Heights
Evans Street^U^Evans, Pvt. George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Walnut Hill
Fair Way Circle^U^Fair, Cpl. E.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Sugar Creek Estates
Farrell Street^U^Ferrell, Sergeant Enoch P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks Incorrect Spelling
Fate Street^U^Fate, Pvt. Joshua^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Elkhorn
Fields Cove^C^Fields, Beesom^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Fields Drive^C^Fields, B.P.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Flynn Street^U^Flynn, Cpl. F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Captured Sedona Rose
Ford Street^U^Ford, Pvt. August^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Ridgemore Estates
Fox Circle^U^Fox, John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Fox Spur^U^Fox, John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Franklin Avenue (W.M.B.)^C^Franklin, W.M.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place (Should Be Union)
Franklin Court (W.M.B)^C^Franklin, W.M.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place (Should Be Union)
Frost Street^C^Frost, Edwin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
Gaines Street^C^ Gaines Capt. J.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Gates Lane^C^Gates, Col. Elijah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Good Street (Capt.)^C^Capt. John J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek Estates
Gorham Lane^C^Gorham, Capt. James^C^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Gorman Street^U^Gorman, Pvt. M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Grace Court^C^Grace, James M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills
Graham Lane^C^Graham, Pvt. James W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Greene Street^C^Greene, Col. Colton^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Greenwood Cove^C^Greenwood, George N^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Deer Meadows
Greer Street^C^Greer, Col. Elkanah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Should Be Union
Griffin Lane^C^Griffin, James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Hahn Street^U^Hahn, Pvt. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Hale Lane^U^Hale, Pvt. Thomas (II)^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Sedona Rose
Hall Avenue^U^Hall, Pvt. Jeremiah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Hall Drive^C^Hall, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hall Place
Hall Place^U^Hall, Pvt. George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Hall Place
Halleck Lane^U^Halleck, Gen. ** Was the Commander of Gen. Curtis, Not in the PR Battle, Only made it to Rolla, Mo.^Medlin Subdivision Not in the PR Battle
Harper Cove^U^Harper, 6th Corp. James A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View II A
Harper Drive^U^Harper, Pvt. William H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing^Battlefield View II A
Harris Street^C^Harris, George & Harris, John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Harrison Street^U^Harrison, Sgt. Major A.A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Hayden Road^U^Hayden, Capt. Mortimer M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Hayes Street^C^Hayes, Capt. T.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Hays Street^C^Hays, Capt. T.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition
Hazelton Road^C^Hazel ** Named for Hazel (resident) Not in the PR Battle
Hickery Street^C^Hickery, Bean^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Higgins Street^C^Higgins, Lt. C.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Hickman Road^C^Hickman, William "Bus" ** Resident of Pea Ridge Area Not in the PR Battle
Hill Lane^C^Hill, Col. J.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Hoffman Street^U^Hoffmann, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Holmes Court^C^Holmes, Thomas D^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Hopkins Lane^U^Hopkins, George W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Humphrey Street^C^Humphrey, Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks
Hunt Street^C^Hunt, George Washington^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Fox Spur
Hunter Drive^U^Hunter, Pvt. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Deer Meadows
Hutchinson Street^Hutchinson, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks
It'll Do Road^ (Previously Name County Road) Deer Meadows, Not in the PR Battle
Jackson Street^C^Jackson, Col. C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Jefferson Court^C^Jefferson, Samuel Allen^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Jenks Court^U^Jenks, John C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hillcrest Addition
Kane Street^U^Kane, Pvt. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Kelly Lane^C^Kelly, Capt. Joseph^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Kimball Lane^U^Kimball, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
King Lane^C^King, Col. S.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Kirby, A.H.^C^Kirby, A.H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Klauss Lane^U^Klauss, Capt. Martin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Lane Drive^C^Lane, Jospeh^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Langford Street^C^Langford, Owen M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Laux Lane^U^Laux, Pvt. Louis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Lee Street^U^Lee, Lt. John A.
Lee Town Drive^Lee Village ** Named for Destroyed Village^Country Acres
Lee Town Road^C^Lee Village ** Named for Destroyed Village
Linder Street^C^Linder, Emery Ogden^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^The Oaks
Lindsay Street^C^Lindsay, Flavius J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Little Circle, Henry^C^Little Col. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Lock Lane^C^Lock, John F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Logan Street^U^Logan, James Private^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Elkhorn
Lucas Lane^C^Lucas, Capt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Luke Street^C^Luke, Pvt. William M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks
Lynn Drive^C^Lynn, G.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Windmill Estates
Lyon Street^U^Lyon, Lt. James J^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition
Macdonald Drive^C^Macdonald, Capt. E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Major Street^U^Major, Cpl. Julius^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing Walnut Hill
Manfield Avenue^U^Manfield, Pvt. A.I.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Avalon
Martin Street^U^Martin, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Blue Grass Downs
McCormick Circle^C^McCormick, Pvt. George W.^Fought in th Battle of Pea Ridge Dove Crossing
McCulloch Street^C^McCulloch, Brig. Gen. Benjamin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
McIntosh Street^C^McIntosh, Brig. Gen. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
McNair Place^C^McNair, Col. Evander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates
McNair Street^C^McNair, Col. Evander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates
McRae Street^C^McRae, Col. Dandridge^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Meadows Court^C^Meadows, Rainey^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills
Meszaros Court^U^Meszaros, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Meyers Street^C^Meyers, Pvt. John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Michaels Street^U^Michaels, Pvt. Aaron^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Hazelton Heights
Miller Drive (George)^U^Miller, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place
Mitchell Lane^C^Mitchell, Col.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Montgomery Circle (John W.)^U^Montgomery, Sgt. John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Givens Place
Murphy Street^U^Murphy, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Nelson Lane^C^Nelson, Sgt.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Nemett Circle^U^Nemett, Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Nemett Drive^U^Nemett, Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Oakley Street^U^Oakley, Pvt. P.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Maple Glen
Oliver, Street^U^Oliver, Pvt. Josiah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Sedona Rose
Pace Lane^C^Pace, John H. and Pace, Milton A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dogwood Addition
Park Circle^C^Parks, Robert Calvin and Parks, Thomas Jefferson^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates
Parker Lane^U^Parker, Pvt. C.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Hazelton Heights
Parnell Street^C^Parnell, Davis K.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Patterson Road^U^Patterson, Pvt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Patton Street^C^Patton, Thomas, William ** Resident of Elk Horn Mountain Not in the PR Battle
Peck Road^U^Peck, Capt, John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Phelps Drive (Mary)^U^Phelps, Mary, Mother of Col. J.S. Phelps who cared for wounded in Battle^ Givens Place
Pickens Road^C^Pickens, Cyrus L. & Pickens, Robert A., brothers who were residents of Pea Ridge after the war; Not in the PR Battle
Pike Street^C^Pike, Brig General Albert J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Poten Spur^U^Poten, Major August H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Medlin Subdivision
Price Street^C^Price, Major General Sterling^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Cecil Hall Addition
Rains Street^C^Rains, Brig General James S.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Rawlings Circle^C^Rawlings, John^Fought in the Battle Pea Ridge Prairie Lea
Ray Street^U^Ray, Cpl. John C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Reed Street^U^Reed, Pvt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
Reynolds Street^U^Reynolds, Pvt. Bruce^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Richards Street^U^Richards, 2nd Lt.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^The Oaks
Riggins Avenue^C^Riggins, C.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Robins Street^C^Robins, J.M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Rose Street^U^Rose, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Hazelton Heights
Rucker Drive^C^Rucker, Ellis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View II A
Ryan Road^U^Ryan, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Schaefer Court^U^Schaefer, Pvt. Christian^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Scott Street^U^Scott, Pvt. Brinson I.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Captured Hazelton Heights
Seabolt Road^C^Seabolt, George Watie Hazelton Heights
Seay Circle^C^85 Seay, Pvt. Richard^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Sharp Street^U^Sharp, Pvt. Samual^Fought in th Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Walnut Hill
Shelby Street^C^Shelby, Capt. J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Shepherd Street^C^Shepherd, John Allen^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills
Sigel Drive (Gen. Franz)^U^Sigel, Brigadier Gen. Franz^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place
Sims Lane^C^Sims, Col. W.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Slack Street^C^Slack, Brig. Gen. William Y.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Mortally Wounded
Smith Street^U^Smith, Zimry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing
Spruce Street^C^Spruce, William W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
St. Clair Street^U^St. Clair, Pvt. Benjamin L.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Standing Oaks
Sugar Creek Road^C^Sugar Creek Named for Little Sugar Creek
Taylor Lane^C^Taylor, Pvt. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Thomas Street^U^Thomas, Pvt. Byron A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Tinnin Street^C^Tinnin, Capt. Hugh^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Todd Circle^C^Todd, J.E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Bloxham Estates
Townsend Street^U^Tonsend, Pvt. David M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Lee Town Crossing
Tracey Lane^C^Tracey, Mister Henry^Hazelton Heights
Trimble Lane^U^Trimble, Lt. Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Trout St.^C^Trout, Pvt. James^C^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge Walnut Hill
Tull Drive^C^Tull, Captain^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Turner Way^U^Turner, Capt. J.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Kayto Estates
Van Dorn Street^C^Van Dorn, Major Gen. Earl^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Vineyard Street^C^Vineyard, Robert^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Wade Lane^C^Wade, Capt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Wakefield Avenue (Harvey)^C^Wakefield, Harvey^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place
Ward Drive^C^Ward, Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dove Crossing
Washburn Drive^U^Washburn, Lt. Col. M.D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View
Watie Street^C^Watie, Col. Stand^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Westbrook Circle^C^Westbrook, Pvt. Michael^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Weston Loop^C^Weston, James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Weston Street^U^Weston, Major Eli W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
White Lane^U^White, Col. Juliua^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Whitfield Drive^C^Whitfield, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates
Willis Lane^U^Willis, Adj. General George A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Winters Street^C^Winters, H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Wood Street^C^Wood, Pvt. William H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Medlin Subdivision II
Woodhaus Circle^U^Woodhaus, Bernard Pvt. 2nd Missouri Volunteer, Missing Woodbridge
Young Street^U^Young, Pvt. Charles C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Zachary Street^C^Zachry, Jasper N.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks Incorrect Spelling