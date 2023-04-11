Obituaries for the April 12, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Linda Carol Reece

Linda Carol Reece, 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 4, 2023, in Bentonville. She was born July 31, 1942, in Brownville, Tenn., to Julius K. Wallace and Pauline Jones.

She played basketball, was a drum majorette and graduated from Brownsville, Tenn., High School. She married J.W. Reece on Jan. 24, 1961. She worked 44 years at Hubbard and Hoke Furniture Co. in Osceola, Ark. She loved sports, cooking, gardening, playing with her grandchildren and attended the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.W. Reece; and siblings, Helen Durrett, Jerry Wallace, Larry Wallace and Robert William Wallace.

Survivors are two sons, Jerry Reece of Pea Ridge and Greg Reece and wife Kim of Farmington; grandchildren, Aislynn Woodard, Ainsley Reece, Cash Reece, Julia Reece, Easton Reece, Alyssa Reece; and great-granddaughter, Magnolia Woodard.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jeffrey Nelson Whitmer

Jeffrey Nelson Whitmer, 64, of Fayetteville, died April 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Jackson, Miss., to Robert and Mildred Whitmer.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1977 with a great group of friends. He then graduated from Arkansas Tech University in May 1983, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He remained close to many of his OX brothers. He moved to Midland, Texas, and worked in the oil fields as a driller.

He met his wife, Carrie, at Tech and they married on Dec. 17, 1983. After the birth of his favorite (only) daughter, a dad joke he and Rachel shared, he and Carrie moved to Fayetteville in June 1989. He completed an additional degree at the U of A and decided to pursue a career in real estate. He retired from Lindsey and Associates as a senior vice president/executive broker in 2020 after a very successful career doing something he loved.

He enjoyed going to Razorback games, cooking, vegetable gardening, camping and riding backroads with his wife. He was known for his corny jokes and telling tall tales from his youth. He was also known for his warm smile and generosity except when playing games -- then he was unrelenting. Above these things that brought him enjoyment, he loved his family and friends deeply and without reserve.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven Ray Whitmer; mother-in-law, Linda Rainey; sister-in-law, Debbie Whitmer; brother in-law, Keith Rainey; and nephew, Zach Snow.

Survivors are his wife of almost 40 years, Carrie; his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Joe Kopek; grandson, Oliver Jeffrey (Springdale); brothers, David Whitmer (Hiwasse), and Tommy Whitmer (Rogers); father-in-law, Robert Rainey (Atkins); sister-in-law, Robbi (David) Whittenburg (Atkins); nieces and nephews, Misty Wilson, Stephen Polk, Wes Whitmer (Adina), Chelsie (DeAngelo) Harper, all of northwest Arkansas, and Jonathan (Candice) Whittenburg and Riley Whittenburg (Atkins); and nine special grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to Hope Cancer Resources hopecancerresources.org or the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corporation https://www.rncic.org/

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m Saturday April 8th, at Westfield Chapel in Springdale.