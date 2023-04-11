Sign in
FFA women at conference

by From Staff Reports | April 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge FFA Members Zoey Hinojosa, Kelsey Whitehill, and RyLee Raines pictured at the 2023 Arkansas Women in Agriculture Conference.

Students attended workshops covering careers in agriculture, multimedia skills, resumes/interviews, etc. and were able to hear two amazing keynotes from Coach Kiah and Kelli Payne. These young ladies also networked with other women in Arkansas agriculture and expressed that they can't wait to put their new knowledge and skills to work! #PreparePeaRidge #PeaRidgeProud

